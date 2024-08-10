Express VPN can now change your IP Address for every different website you visit

A VPN is one of the best ways to improve your privacy and security online. One of the best VPN providers is ExpressVPN and its newest feature is designed to help improve that privacy.

Using a VPN changes your IP address based on the location you select. This is a great way to distance yourself from hackers and be harder to track. But what's even harder to trace than one spoofed IP Address? Multiple spoofed IP Addresses.

Well with ExpressVPN's new ShuffleIP feature, you can be a digital Jason Bourne with a new identity everywhere you go, without even having to change server. Best of all, it's completely free for subscribers.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

How does ShuffleIP work?

Well, many servers in ExpressVPN's 3000+ network have a pool of dozens of different IP addresses. Usually, users connecting to a server will be assigned one of the addresses from the pool and stick with it until they change server or reconnect. But that's not the case with ShuffleIP.

Instead, each time the user changes website or web server then the IP address will seamlessly switch to another in that server's pool. This unpredictable switching makes it much harder to be tracked online, and ExpressVPN already has an audited no-logs policy, so together that undoubtedly makes for one of the most secure VPNs on the market.

It's worth noting of course that not every server will have a deep enough pool of IP addresses for this feature to work and that its virtual servers are incompatible with it too.

We love ExpressVPN for its security credentials and ease of use, but it is undoubtedly more expensive than some of its competitors, so it's worth checking out the best cheap VPNs too.