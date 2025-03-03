Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE renders just revealed a stunning iPad rival

While undoubtedly one of the best Android tablets you can buy, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 series isn’t exactly a budget buy.

The company didn’t make a regular 10.9-inch model this generation, meaning the cheapest you could buy was the confusingly named Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, which nearly hit four figures with a starting price of $999.



Buyers looking for something smaller and cheaper might be in luck. We already reported how Samsung is planning two new Galaxy Tab S10 FE (or “Fan Edition”) tablets this year, and we now not only have more specifications via WinFuture, but CAD renders of what they’re expected to look like courtesy of OnLeaks and SammyGuru.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGuru)

Firstly, the report backs the previously leaked dimensions. Not only will we see the return of the standard 10.9-inch model, but the Plus version will get larger, with a 13.1-inch screen eclipsing the regular 12.4-inch Tab S10 Plus.

That’s not quite the dimensions to match the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, of course, but it should still provide a better environment for reading comics, streaming boxsets and web browsing.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGuru)

What about the specs?

The panels will offer resolutions of 2,304 x 1,440 and 2,880 x 1,800 respectively, and both screens will reach 800 nits of brightness. That’s 200 nits higher than the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and while it’s not confirmed either way, it seems likely that Samsung will stick with LCD panels to save money, rather than matching the OLED screens of the more expensive tablets.

On the inside, both slates are tipped to follow in the footsteps of the Samsung Galaxy A56 in adopting the recently announced Exynos 1580 chipset to power things. That should be a big upgrade from the Tab S9 FE which used the underwhelming Exynos 1380, but we’ll know more when we get a chance to benchmark the A56.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SammyGuru)

Both tablets are expected to be available with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. The smaller model is tipped to have an 8,000mAh battery, while the Plus version is expected to have a 10,090mAh cell. Both are believed to support 45W charging speeds.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The camera specs are the same for both: a 12MP ultrawide camera on the front, and a 13MP rear snapper capable of recording 4K video up to 30fps. On top of that, expect stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor, and an IP68 rating for solid dust and water resistance. Both tablets should run Android 15 and One UI 7.0, and there’s talk of six year’s worth of OS updates and security patches.

WinFuture predicts that the tablets will be available “in the coming weeks”, which makes sense given the spec similarity to the Galaxy A56, but would be out of sync with the predecessors’ launch in October 2023.

There’s no word yet on pricing, but if Samsung can keep it close to the Tab S9 FE’s $450 starting price, they could do very well indeed.

More from Tom's Guide