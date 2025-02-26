Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 coming next week — here’s what we know

It appears that the next phones in Samsung Galaxy's A-series will be released sooner than anticipated.

Samsung's affordable phones may not be at the very top of our best cheap phones list, but they remain pretty well-rounded devices for the cost. We've been keeping our eye out for any information regarding a possible release date and it seems we won't have to wait for long.

Are you ready to level up with the new Awesome? | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

In a recent announcement spotted by Android Authority, Samsung India stated that three new Galaxy A series phones are coming next week.

Alongside the announcement, Samsung released a video regarding the new devices. While none of the models are named, Samsung says that two of the devices are successors to the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55.

Based on that, we expect two of the releases to be the Galaxy A56 and the Galaxy A36. While there's no official word on what the third device will be, the consensus is that it will be the Galaxy A26.

(Image credit: Samsung)

One big question is what these new A-series will look like, and the video doesn't offer much more than a few small glimpses. From what we are shown it appears that the power and volume buttons are on a raised section of the chassis, similar to the current models. We also get a brief look at the rear cameras which feature 3 individual lenses, just like the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy S25. It appears that the pill-shaped housing showcased in some leaked renders is nowhere to be seen.

Unfortunately, the video doesn't reveal any hardware specifications for the new phones. However, a recent leak about the possible specifications for the Galaxy A56 might have the answer. Apparently the Galaxy A56 will come with an Exynos 1580 chip, up to 12GB of RAM and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Overall the reported internal specs for the Galaxy A56 look very similar to the Galaxy A55, albeit with a more modern chip. On the plus side, the leak does state that the Galaxy A56 will feature 45W charging instead of the 25W seen on the current model. If accurate then Samsung's affordable phones could match the wattage of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

There's a lot to be excited about when it comes to the next generation of Samsung's affordable phones. With that said, it all depends on the cost of the phones, which we expect to be somewhere around $400-$500.

The real question for the phone is how it will compare to others being released in the next few months. For instance, the Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch soon, meaning that competition is going to be stiff.