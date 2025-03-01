Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus tablet could pack a surprise upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S series has consistently been among the best Android tablets you can buy, but they don’t come cheap. With the standard 11-inch Galaxy Tab discontinued for this generation, the cheapest current entry is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, which starts at $999, rising to $1,199 if you fancy the massive 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Good news for those with tighter tablet budgets may be coming soon. According to the leaker Roland Quandt, Samsung is planning a follow-up to 2023’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE, when prices started at a far more reasonable $450.

According to Quandt, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE will once again be available in two form factors: regular and Plus sizes.

But while the former will keep the same 10.9-inch screen as its predecessor, the latter is set to grow to 13.1 inches — a 0.7-inch size increase on its Fan Edition predecessor and the regular Tab S10 Plus, both of which measured 12.4 inches.

While that’s still smaller than the 14.6 inches of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, the extra screen real estate will certainly be welcome both for content creators and consumers.

Our Australian Managing Editor, Stephen Lambrechts will certainly be happy — last year, he discovered how much more pleasurable it is to sketch, read comics and watch movies on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus over the smaller internal screens of the best foldable phones.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apart from screen tech, Quandt reveals two more details about the upcoming tablets. They will apparently pack up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, which suggests an upgrade for the non-Plus model at least. While the Tab S9 FE Plus could be bought in a 12GB/256GB configuration, the regular tablet started with just 6GB and RAM and maxed out at 8GB.

Of course, to make it a ‘FE’ device, savings have got to be found somewhere — especially with previous models coming with a bundled S Pen — and the most obvious place to do that is with the processor.

We’ve heard that the Tab S10 FE series will use the Exynos 1580 chipset, which should certainly offer weaker performance than the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 powering the regular Tab S10 series.

While Samsung hasn’t given any indication of when the Tab S10 FE range might arrive, one big hint is hidden on the company’s official website.

In the small print of an offer for a year’s worth of free Good Notes to tablet buyers, the text clearly says that the offer is “open to participants in the United States who purchase and activate a Tab S10 series, or Tab S10 FE series device by 7/31/2025.” Either that’s a cruel typo, or we can expect the cheaper tablets to arrive before summer is out.