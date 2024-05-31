iPhone 16 Pro could have the biggest camera module yet according to a new leak

News
By
published

It's more camera than phone now

iPhone 16 Pro render front and back
(Image credit: Future)

Recently leaked images of the iPhone 16 Pro cases on social media show Apple's next Pro device could have the largest camera island yet.

The images in question were shared by known leaker Majin Bu on X, and contain a selection of cases apparently engineered for the iPhone 16 Pro. The cases in the image have an area nearly a third of their overall size cut out for the new camera island. If these are the final designs then it would mean the iPhone 16 Pro would have the largest camera island of any iPhone yet. While this appears like a massive change, it isn't surprising considering other recent revelations. 

This increased size would match with a series of rumors indicating Apple is either increasing the size of the current sensors for the iPhone 16 Pro or adding in larger versions of the existing cameras. The current iPhone 15 Pro has a 1/1.28-inch sensor, but  Apple is reportedly increasing this to 1/1.14-inch. This increase would allow it to take better pictures than the 15 Pro and would help explain the size difference.

iPhone 16 Pro cases

(Image credit: @MajinBuOfficial on X)

Added to this larger sensor would be the addition of the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 12MP 5x Telephoto optical camera — bigger than the regular 15 Pro's telephoto camera. Finally, the upgraded 48MP ultrawide camera would also be backed by a larger 1/2.6-inch sensor. We also saw indications that the camera island was getting larger in some recently leaked dummy units.

This isn't the only major change we have heard regarding the design of the iPhone 16 Pro. One of the earliest leaks we heard about the iPhone 16 Pro indicated Apple was upping the display size to over 6.2 inches. Another recent rumor has stated that Apple has increased the screen's overall brightness up to 20%. 

We don’t know exactly how the changes to the display and the camera will affect overall performance. But if the changes are accurate, the iPhone 16 Pro is likely to be one of the best camera phones of 2024. For more information, news and rumors, check out our iPhone 16 Pro hub.

Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 