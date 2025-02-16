Presidents’ Day Apple sales — 15 deals on Airpods, iPads, Macs and more from $22
Save big on all of Apple's devices
Presidents Day is one of the best times of the year to get some Apple's devices — be it the AirPods, Apple Watch, Mac, or iPad — at a discounted price. In some cases, the deals are good as we've seen on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
For instance, the Apple AirPods 4 are just $99, and you can get the original M1 MacBook Air for just $629. If you're constantly losing track of your belongings, you can snag the Apple AirTag 4 pack for just $69. Only need one? You can get a single AirTag for just $22.
Below, I've rounded up all the best Apple deals I could find. Here are my 15 favorite discounted devices from the sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Apple deals on Amazon
- Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22
- Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69
- Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $169
- Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $329
- Apple 11" iPad (M2/Wi-Fi/128GB): was $599 now $499
- Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $799
- Apple 11" iPad Pro (M4/WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $899
- Apple 13" iPad Pro (M4/Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099
- AppleMacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449
AirTag deals
The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $7 right now.
Save $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.
Airpods deals
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
Apple's AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line headphones offered in the AirPods category. We loved the stunning sound quality and top-notch ANC in our AirPods Max review, where they earned a 4-star rating. They're also incredibly comfortable thanks to the mesh headband, and the controls are some of the easiest to use around.
The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best wireless earbuds. Our AirPods Pro 2 review found excellent sound quality, great noise cancelling performance and immersive Spatial audio.
Apple Watch deals
The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.
The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the best budget Apple Watch, with many of the range's most useful features thanks to a recent upgrade to watchOS 11. It has the same battery life and water resistance as the flagship Apple Watch 10, though without the newer watch's sleep apnea notifications.
The biggest and most rugged Apple Watch is the Ultra 2, which offers a fantastic fitness tracking experience with extra battery life, a powerful siren, and the 'Action Button' for customizable shortcuts. It's also seen a big performance jump over the first Ultra model. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.
iPad deals
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern table.
The iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air M2 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.
At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's new M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, and 12MP camera.
MacBook deals
The MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available below.
Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. As we said in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, you also get a sharper 12MP Center Stage webcam and extended battery life of over 18 hours in our testing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. He oversees all evergreen content and oversees the Homes, Smart Home, and Fitness/Wearables categories for the site. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.
Vision Pro could soon get an Apple Intelligence upgrade, but can it boost sales?
How to turn your old PC into a storage server