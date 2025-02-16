Presidents’ Day Apple sales — 15 deals on Airpods, iPads, Macs and more from $22

Presidents Day is one of the best times of the year to get some Apple's devices — be it the AirPods, Apple Watch, Mac, or iPad — at a discounted price. In some cases, the deals are good as we've seen on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

For instance, the Apple AirPods 4 are just $99, and you can get the original M1 MacBook Air for just $629. If you're constantly losing track of your belongings, you can snag the Apple AirTag 4 pack for just $69. Only need one? You can get a single AirTag for just $22.

Below, I've rounded up all the best Apple deals I could find. Here are my 15 favorite discounted devices from the sale.

AirTag deals

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $7 right now.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69 at Amazon Save $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

Airpods deals

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

Apple Watch SE (40mm): was $249 now $169 at Amazon The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the best budget Apple Watch, with many of the range's most useful features thanks to a recent upgrade to watchOS 11. It has the same battery life and water resistance as the flagship Apple Watch 10, though without the newer watch's sleep apnea notifications.

iPad deals

MacBook deals