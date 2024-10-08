I test mechanical keyboards for a living — 15 huge deals fellow nerds can't miss this Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day deals are hotting up, and we keyboard nerds aren't excluded from the discounts. There are some epic deals on mechanical keyboards, like the Corsair K70 RGB Pro, down from $179 to just $99 at Amazon, or the gorgeous NuPhy Halo75 V2, which is currently $30 off at Amazon.

I'm the Reviews editor here at Tom's Guide, which means I get to test some of the best mechanical keyboards (and some of the worst) day in, day out. That means there's nobody better placed to show you the best deals on mechanical boards this Prime Day.

Here are 15 of my favorite Prime Day mechanical keyboard deals. I've included a range of boards to suit all price points, covering both gaming and custom productivity boards. You can rest assured that every single one of these decks has been tested by us, with a good chunk of them having been tested by none other than yours truly. All of them will have achieved at least a 3.5-star rating (which we define as very good), with most of them received at least 4 stars.

Keychron & Lemokey Prime Day deals

Lemokey X1: was $36 now $27 @ Amazon

Lemokey is Keychron's budget gaming keyboard brand. The Lemokey X1 was already a steal at $36 and is now even cheaper. In our Lemokey X1 review, we loved the performance, typing, construction and backlighting. Unsurprisingly at this price, you get cheap ABS keycaps and no hot-swap-ability, but for the money, this board is awesome.

Keychron V1: was $84 now $67 @ Amazon

Need a 5-star keyboard? Don't we all. In our Keychron V1 review, we awarded this keyboard a perfect rating because it literally did nothing wrong. Typing? Great. Construction? Great. Gaming performance? Great. Affordability? Excellent, and now even better! This is an idea board for those wanting to get into custom keyboards and modding without breaking the bank.

Keychron Q11 Split: was $249 now $195 @ Amazon

If you need an ergonomic keyboard, perhaps to help wrist pain or simply just to avoid it, the Keychron Q11 is ideal. In our Keychron Q11 review, we praised the usual Keychron pros: great build, styling, performance, typing etc. We weren't so keen on the price, though, which this deal fixes, and the board takes some getting used to, although once you buy it you'll have all the time in the world to learn.

Keychron Q3 Max: was $234 now $210 w/ coupon @ Amazon

The Keychron Q3 Max is one of the best keyboards I've tested. I adore how this board looks in the black stealth fighter colorway, although it looks great in black and white too. The Q3 Max is for those who don't mind paying for the sound they want. This board delivers a beautiful, graceful clacky sound, although as I noted in my Keychron Q3 Max review, it's quality construction comes with a lot of weight.

NuPhy & Lofree Prime Day deals

NuPhy Air75 V2: was $139 now $111 @ Amazon

If you're after a low profile keyboard without breaking the bank, the NuPhy Air75 V2 could be what you're looking for. Thin, lightweight, stylish, I loved using and typing on this board for my NuPhy Air75 V2 review, although our test unit had some janky firmware (which NuPhy seems to have fixed on recent boards). This Air75 V2 is more expensive on Amazon than from NuPhy's website, where it usually sells for just under $120. Either way, though, $111 is still the cheapest you'll find this keyboard.

NuPhy Halo75 V2: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

While it isn't the objectively best keyboard I've ever tested, the Halo is my all time favorite. It stole my heart during my NuPhy Halo75 V2 review thanks to its adorable looks, beautiful RGB and utterly gorgeous sound. As with the Air75 V2 above, the Halo75 V2 is usually cheaper from NuPhy ($129) than from Amazon ($149), but $119 is nevertheless the cheapest I've seen it go.

Lofree Flow84: was $169 now $135 @ Amazon

Another drop dead gorgeous board that I thoroughly enjoyed testing, the Lofree Flow84 is a low profile typing machine that uses effortless Kailh switches and sculpted low profile keycaps for a comfortable typing experience. In my Lofree Flow84 review, I was disappointed by the lack of companion software and switch choices for the money, but with this deal, those pills are far easier to swallow.

Lofree Block: was $169 now $136 @ Amazon

Want to feel like you're working in the Alien movie? The Lofree Block, with its eye-catching retro sci-fi design will suit you to a tee, especially paired with the matching Lofree Touch mouse. In my Lofree Block review, I loved the keyboard's styling, LED display and typing experience. Like all Lofree gear, it's let down by no companion software, and the Block has a weak battery. At $33 off though, I would definitely put those qualms aside.

Asus, Corsair & SteelSeries Prime Day deals

Corsair K70 RGB Pro: was $179 now $99 @ Amazon

Need a gaming-focused mechanical keyboard? No worries, we've got you covered here too. The legendary Corsair K70, here in RGB Pro guise, features Cherry MX mechanical switches, 50 custom profiles and 8,000Hz polling. In our Corsair K70 RGB Pro review, we awarded it 5 stars, so it was already great for the money. At $99, though, this is only $1 off the cheapest ever price, so snap this deal up now!

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

Another ferocious gaming keyboard. Despite its diminutive size, the Apex Pro Mini is currently $50 off its $179 list price, although it quite often sits at around the $150 mark on Amazon. Either way, at $129 this board is superb value for money. In our SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini review, we loved the board's performance gaming features like dual actuation points and rapid trigger, awarding 4.5 stars.

Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96: was $179 now $142 @ Amazon

The oh-so-catchily-named ROS Strix Scope II 96 tends to sit at around the $160 mark on Amazon, so it's currently around $20 off typical pricing and nearly $40 off list. Regardless, this is a solid deal. We loved the keyboard in our Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 review, primarily thanks to its superb gaming performance, excellent Asus build quality, hot-swap-ability and detachable wrist rest.

Other Prime Day mechanical keyboard deals

Newmen GM610: was $36 now $29 @ Amazon

As far as budget gaming keyboards go, I'd recommend the Lemokey X1 we covered earlier in this roundup. However, if you aren't a fan of the Lemokey's styling, you want a 60% board, or you want something hot swappable, the Newmen GM610 is a great budget shout. As we pointed out in our Newmen GM610 review, you won't get premium quality for this little cash, but a hot swappable board for under $40 (and now under $30 with this deal) that isn't total trash is not an easy thing to come by.

Epomaker TH80 Pro: was $89 now $53 @ Amazon

Epomaker are renowned in the custom keyboard world for making great looking, great sounding keyboards at highly competitive prices, and the TH80 Pro fits that bill precisely. In our Epomaker TH80 Pro review, we loved this board's styling and RGB, its type feel, as well as its thocky sound. We also loved its price point, which felt very reasonable given all the above, so at $35 off, it's difficult to not recommend the TH80 Pro.

Redragon K686 Pro SE 98: was $74 now $59 @ Amazon

With its potentially divisive anime design (some of the office like it, most don't), we were expecting to dislike this board in our Redragon K686 Pro SE review. As it turns out, its eccentric looks hide a properly serious keyboard. We absolutely loved the lovely custom Outemu switches, plus the strong battery life, solid gaming performance and affordable list price (now even better with this deal). And guess what, the styling even started to grow on us.