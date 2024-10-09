Calling all anime fans — save over $20 on this unique gaming keyboard this October Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day deals are here, and many of the best mechanical keyboards have some seriously great discounts — whether you are looking for a new keyboard or want to upgrade, don't miss out.

Anime fans and gamers alike shouldn't overlook the Redragon K686 Pro SE, currently just $59 on Amazon, a sweet 20% discount on an already great value-for-money keyboard.

Redragon K686 Pro SE: Was $74 now $59 @ Amazon Look past this wireless mechanical keyboard's looks, and you will still find a masterwork of a budget keyboard. Thanks to Outemu switches that hold up well in even the most competitive games — while still feeling great to type on — this will work a treat for both high-end gamers as well as more casual users. Wireless and Bluetooth functionality make this an even better deal, as it's one of the cheapest wireless mechanical keyboards of this quality you can get. The K686 Pro SE really feels like it should sell for at least double the price — which makes this deal all the better.

Let's get the obvious thing out of the way — the Redragon K686 Pro SE is intricately detailed with an anime-themed design, featuring Redragon's very own mascot character ''Eisa''. Even if the anime character on the spacebar isn't your favorite aspect of the board, the floral design of the board may have a much broader appeal. Scanning the keys, you can see OS function keys replaced by nature symbols that look straight out of Genshin Impact, which helps with the fact that this keyboard is fully compatible with macOS as well as with Windows.

In our Redragon K686 Pro SE review, we found that the Outemu switches are responsive, and the keycaps both feel great while being well-shapedee16 for a comfortable press. The K686 Pro SE is an excellent keyboard for gaming, but more than capable as your next all-purpose wireless keyboard. There are a couple of build quality issues, namely a cheap-looking case, but no other wireless mechanical keyboard compares in quality at the original $79 price — so this Prime Day deal knocking $20 off sweetens the deal even further.

There are many other deals like this during October's Prime Day, and we will bring you all of the best ones — follow our Prime Day deals live blog for the latest discounts.