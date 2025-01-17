Google Password Manager could soon be getting this highly requested feature

Switching from one of the best password managers to another can be a simple process but it can also be needlessly complicated. This is especially true when the password manager you're trying to switch from won't let you quickly delete all of your stored passwords.

Fortunately, Android Authority recently reported they found traces of code in the APK teardown for Google Play Services v25.02.32 that seems to indicate that Google is working on a way to roll out a 'Delete all data' button feature in an upcoming release.

The beta for Google Play Services v25.02.32 has code that looks like Google could soon offer a feature that would allow users to quickly mass delete all saved credentials from Google Password Manager. This is not a live feature, nor is it clear when this will be released or widely available, if at all.

Currently, users are able to delete saved passwords and passkeys, but must do so one at a time. Though some workarounds are available, and detailed below, they do involve deleting all of your Chrome data.

A ‘Delete all data’ button would be helpful for users who want to delete entries from the service because they’ve opted to stop using it or are migrating to a new one. Since Google Password Manager can store usernames and passwords across Android apps and the Chrome browser, you could potentially have hundreds of accounts to remove manually.

Workaround you can try right now

Should you care to try a workaround for removing all your passwords (and all the rest of your data as well) from Chrome, here are two options to try:

First, you can delete all your Chrome browsing data for the ‘all’ timeframe by going to Google Chrome > Settings > Privacy and Security > Delete browsing data (all).

Alternatively, you can go to chrome.google.com/sync and use the ‘delete data’ option. But again, that will remove all your data from Chrome including the passwords.

As of now though, you're best option might just be to wait as this highly requested Google Password Manager feature could be coming sooner rather than later. We'll keep our ears to the ground and let you know if and when this potential delete all button could arrive.