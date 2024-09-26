Xbox is combining its two smartphone apps into one — what you need to know

News
By
published

Xbox is getting streamlined

Xbox Games Showcase 2023 keyart
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft intends to combine its two Xbox apps on smartphones to help streamline the experience for users.

Currently, Xbox has two separate apps on phones, the Game Pass app and the Xbox app. However, in their recent September Update, Microsoft confirmed that it plans to remove the dedicated Game Pass app, and port all the features over to the Xbox app. This change will come to Xbox Beta users first, but will eventually roll out to the general public. In the meantime, Microsoft will block new downloads of the Game Pass app from November, meaning users will be forced to use the Xbox app.

This change will mean that users can still use the Xbox to scroll your game captures and access all the social features that it did before. The biggest change is that the app will now allow you to check your Game Pass membership, browse the latest Game Pass titles and view and claim your perks. It will also be possible to stream select games on IOS or Android devices using a supported browser at Xbox.com/play.

New features on the Xbox app

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox app is one of the more interesting gaming apps available on phones and is easily comparable to Apple Arcade. I have tried it out on several devices, including on the RedMagic 9s Pro and Galaxy Z Fold 5, and find it to be pretty great. Streamlining the entire experience into a single app is a great step, and will help avoid some of the confusion when you just want to play a game. 

The update also includes several new features coming for other Xbox apps, for instance, its new Game Bar Compact Mode will not be available for all PC players on Windows. The Game Pass app on PC will also add more management options, including being able to easily view and install add-ons upon game installations. 

Playing console games on your phone has changed dramatically in recent years, especially when it comes to console apps. If you want the best experience when playing, then we recommend purchasing one of the best phone controller attachments, as it makes a big difference to the experience. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 203 deals
Filters
Arrow
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
1
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Verizon
View
Motorola Edge Plus (2023)
(Black)
3
Motorola Edge+ | 2023 |...
Amazon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
4
Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB...
Samsung
$1,419.99
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256...
Visible
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
6
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB Blue)
Our Review
7
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB
Straight Talk
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
8
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
9
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB...
Verizon
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 