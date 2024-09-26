Xbox is combining its two smartphone apps into one — what you need to know

Microsoft intends to combine its two Xbox apps on smartphones to help streamline the experience for users.

Currently, Xbox has two separate apps on phones, the Game Pass app and the Xbox app. However, in their recent September Update, Microsoft confirmed that it plans to remove the dedicated Game Pass app, and port all the features over to the Xbox app. This change will come to Xbox Beta users first, but will eventually roll out to the general public. In the meantime, Microsoft will block new downloads of the Game Pass app from November, meaning users will be forced to use the Xbox app.

This change will mean that users can still use the Xbox to scroll your game captures and access all the social features that it did before. The biggest change is that the app will now allow you to check your Game Pass membership, browse the latest Game Pass titles and view and claim your perks. It will also be possible to stream select games on IOS or Android devices using a supported browser at Xbox.com/play.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox app is one of the more interesting gaming apps available on phones and is easily comparable to Apple Arcade. I have tried it out on several devices, including on the RedMagic 9s Pro and Galaxy Z Fold 5, and find it to be pretty great. Streamlining the entire experience into a single app is a great step, and will help avoid some of the confusion when you just want to play a game.

The update also includes several new features coming for other Xbox apps, for instance, its new Game Bar Compact Mode will not be available for all PC players on Windows. The Game Pass app on PC will also add more management options, including being able to easily view and install add-ons upon game installations.

Playing console games on your phone has changed dramatically in recent years, especially when it comes to console apps. If you want the best experience when playing, then we recommend purchasing one of the best phone controller attachments, as it makes a big difference to the experience.

