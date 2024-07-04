These 8 classic titles could be coming to Xbox Game Pass — here’s what we know

Since Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard in the biggest acquisition in the history of video games, the Redmond Giant has been relatively slow on the draw when it comes to releasing any actual titles from the megaton studio on Xbox Game Pass. So far, the only Activision release to hit the subscription service is Diablo 4 back in March. That looks like it’s about to change.

As reported by Windows Central , Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s 1 + 2 could be about to hit Game Pass “very soon”. The site suggests all three remasters will be made available to subscribers within the same month, though add more salt than you’d find in your average tequila considering the initial source is a leaker from eXputer forums .

Windows Central admittedly backs said leaker’s claims, and if the information proves correct, this could mark the start of Microsoft flooding Game Pass with Activision Blizzard titles. Considering the merger cost an incredible $68.7 billion, it’s understandable that Team Green wants to start seeing tangible benefits passed onto its subscribers post haste.

Granted, quite old remakes of Crash, Spyro and Tony Hawk’s are unlikely to prove to be needle movers on a service Microsoft normally doesn't shout about — concrete Game Pass subscribers numbers are rarely reported. Still, their release would at least mark another instance of Phil Spencer and co’s intentions to up the amount of Activision Blizzard content on the platform.

We already know Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass on Day One while PS5 players will have to pay full price for the blockbuster first-person shooter sequel.

Crashing the party

If you’re late to the party with those previously mentioned remakes, Crash N. Sane Remastered Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy are both solid, faithful collections. Tony Hawk's 1 + 2 are close to being immaculate, though. They're both terrific and do honor to a franchise that was at one point legendary.

Fair warning, though: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy really commits to being obnoxiously difficult at times. If you’re remotely like me, Naughty Dog’s remastered platforming trilogy is way harder than you remember it being and this collection more or less keeps the polygon perfect jumping untouched from the PS1 originals.

With PS5 outselling both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S by 3 to 1 this console generation, Microsoft continues to need new reasons to keep players engaged with Game Pass.

If nothing else, this latest rumor at least suggests the Redmont colossus isn’t going to give up on its monthly $9.99 / £9.99 subscription service anytime soon.