My favorite MacBook Air is now $200 off — don’t miss out!

The holidays are always a great time to search for laptop deals. Don’t worry if you missed out on all the amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales because you can now buy one of the best MacBooks at a reduced price. Christmas has come early!

Right now, the MacBook Air 13-inch M3 (16GB/512GB) is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for this upgraded configuration, but you’re still saving $200. If you or someone you know is in the market for the best MacBook for most people, then this is a MacBook deal you don’t want to miss.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon The MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. This editor's choice laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and is around 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. On top of that, it can last up to 15 hours, based on our testing. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called this laptop a small wonder. This upgraded model packs a Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

The MacBook Air 13-inch M3 is the current MacBook I recommend to most people. That’s because it offers a perfect balance of performance and portability. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, while the power and efficiency of its M3 chip allow you to get work done without running out of power at an inopportune time. You also get plenty of power to handle video editing and gaming.

While the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 has a larger screen, this laptop’s 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is large enough to let you comfortably see everything on the screen. The sharp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution is ideal for both work and play, and everything appears bright and colorful. Though there’s a notch in the top center of the display, it doesn’t get in the way of most content you’re viewing.

The M3 chip delivers excellent CPU performance and upgrades in graphical and AI performance over the previous model. For example, the M3 chip's Neural Engine can remove background noise in programs like CapCut or automatically enhance photos in Pixelmator Pro. It performs these tasks on-device instead of through the cloud.

With the new year just weeks away, you’ll want to upgrade to a new MacBook if you have an older model. To that end, I highly recommend taking advantage of this MacBook Air M3 deal before stock runs out.