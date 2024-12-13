Samsung introduces Galaxy Book 5 Pro — a new Copilot+ PC with Intel Lunar Lake and a '25-hour' battery life

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Book 5 Pro, its next Intel Lunar Lake laptop with Copilot+ and Galaxy AI features. This follows the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, but introduces a new "Galaxy AI-based 'AI Select' function."

Announced in South Korea, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro will feature an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor to support its AI tools. While the specific chip has yet to be announced, we know it will support an NPU of up to 47 TOPS (trillions of operations per second). This matches many of the Copilot+ PCs we've seen arrive this year.

As for its "AI Select" feature, it acts similarly to Circle to Search on Android phones like the Galaxy S24, allowing users to quickly search for images or text on display by drawing a circle around them. The Galaxy Book 5 Pro will also have "Photo Remaster," an AI upscaling tool that can "convert low-quality images to high-quality ones."

Speaking of displays, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro will come in two models: 14-inch and 16-inch. Both will come packed with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen. The display will also support what Samsung called "Vision Booster" for a clearer visual experience.

Image 1 of 3 Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro (Image credit: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro (Image credit: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro (Image credit: Samsung

Interestingly, Samsung claims this Galaxy Book offers a whopping 25 hours of battery life. That's quite the statement, considering one of its predecessors, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, delivered just over 12 hours in our tests. Could the Intel Lunar Lake chip be giving it a boost? Only time will tell.

Samsung's latest Galaxy Book will also come with four speakers with Dolby Atmos support, along with several exclusive features for those with a Galaxy smartphone or tablet. This includes Quick Share to share files easily, Second Screen to extend or duplicate displays on multiple Galaxy devices, and Multi Control to control devices using the keyboard and mouse/trackpad.

“In the growing AI PC market, we are delighted to be the first in Korea to introduce the ‘Galaxy Book5 Pro,’ which will lead popularization based on Galaxy AI," says Samsung Electronics Galaxy Eco Biz Team Leader Lee Min-cheol. "We will expand the application of Galaxy AI to various products and build an unrivaled AI ecosystem.”

It was only this year we got our hands on the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and we were impressed with its lightweight design, great Intel performance, excellent OLED display, and good battery life. Now, with the Galaxy Book 5 Pro already getting an announcement, we're expecting similar, if not upgraded, perks and new AI features.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro is set to release in South Korea on January 2, 2025, and will come in two color variants: gray and silver. Prices are still up in the air, and there's no word on when the laptop will see an international release. If the Galaxy Book 4 lineup is anything to go by, it could come out sometime in mid-2025.

In the meantime, check out why we're big fans of the Galaxy Book series in our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review.