One of my favorite laptops of the year is now $400 off — down to lowest price ever

It isn't every day I see a laptop I've only recently reviewed get a substantial price cut, but that day has arrived thanks to Walmart's huge sale. This Acer Swift 14 AI with Snapdragon X Elite power has hit its lowest price yet — and it's one of my favorite laptops this year.

If you're after a vibrant 120Hz display and excellent battery life in an affordable laptop, check out this Acer Swift 14 AI with a $400 discount at Best Buy. Not only is it primed for Microsoft Copilot+ AI features, but it also boasts a mighty Snapdragon X Elite performance — that's better than the one I reviewed. All that for $799? It's a deal you don't come by too often.

Acer Swift 14 AI: was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy You'll usually find the Acer Swift 14 AI for over $1,000, but not in this deal. This Acer Swift 14 AI comes packed with a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TV SSD, and a 14.5-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's as sleek as it is powerful, and you'll get all the perks of Windows Copilot+, too.

I'm surprised to see Acer's latest laptop get a major price cut, and even more surprised by the model that's now below $800. I already applauded its price in my Acer Swift 14 AI review, so this deal makes it even more praiseworthy. That, and this model comes with even more perks.

With its superb 14.5-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) touchscreen and faster Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78-100) chip, this Swift 14 AI trumps the review model I received — and I was already a fan. The Snapdragon X Plus model boasts fantastic performance (13,132 Geekbench 6 multi-core score), so the X Elite model will only deliver more power.

These aren't the only features that impress, as it also boasts a crazy 17-hour battery life (that's longer than the MacBook Air M3), plenty of useful ports that include everything from USB-C 4 to a 3.5mm audio jack, and a handy 1440p webcam for video calls.

To compare, had the benefit of reviewing two Swift 14 AI laptops: one offering Snapdragon X and the other coming with Intel. In my Acer Swift 14 AI (Intel Lunar Lake) review, I noted that Snapdragon better suited this laptop, so this is the model to pick up.

There are some flaws; don't expect a completely AI-driven machine, despite its name and Acer AI branding. That's excusable though, as it still features plenty of Copilot+ features. You may find some bloatware, and it's not the lightest or most compact notebook around, but it's still a worthy laptop on most people’s desks.

