Hurry! 15-inch MacBook Air M3 gets first discount at Amazon

The new MacBook Air M3 is here. If you want to scoop up a deal on Apple's latest laptop, now's your opportunity — Amazon just slashed the price of the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 for the first time.

Right now the 15-inch MacBook Air (M3/256GB) is $1,234 at Amazon. It's $65 off and the lowest price I've seen for the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 so far. (If you have a laptop to trade-in, MacBook Air M3 from $399 with trade-in at Best Buy.) This is one of the best MacBook deals around right now, so make sure to snap it up before it's gone.

So, what's new with the MacBook Air 15-inch M3? Well, it all starts with Apple's M3 chip, which delivers faster performance, support for two external displays and more powerful AI features. You also get even longer battery life, as our unit lasted for an incredible 15 hours and 3 minutes in our tests.

While the design and display are similar to the previous model, that's no bad thing. The MacBook Air looks sleek, measuring 0.45-inches thick and weighing just 3.5 pounds. The display reached a strong peak brightness of 503 nits in our tests, and colors were rich, vibrant and accurate. In terms of audio, this laptop has a six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers, making it a great device for watching movies with cinematic sound.

It didn't make our list of the best gaming laptops, but the M3 chip makes the MacBook Air decent for gaming. Racing around the track Grid Legends was very enjoyable, and we saw the game's photorealistic graphics run with solid framerates.

Make sure to snag this deal before it's gone. For more options, check out the laptop deals I'd recommend at Amazon and Best Buy this week.

