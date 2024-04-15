Huge laptop sale at Best Buy — here's the 11 deals I'd buy

Best Buy's selection of laptop deals just expanded with this new sale. A bunch of Windows laptops have been slashed in price. That's on top of all the MacBook and Chromebook deals that are up for grabs.

Right now the MacBook Air 13-inch (M2/256GB) is $849 at Best Buy. This is $150 off and the lowest price ever for this MacBook. It's one of the best value laptops you'll find right now thanks to its speedy performance, long battery life and gorgeous display. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.

If you're on a smaller budget, the Asus Vivobook 14-inch Laptop is $249 at Best Buy. It features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, making it capable for everyday tasks like streaming video and browsing the web. It's on sale for $180 off.

Keep scrolling for more laptop deals available at Best Buy.

Best Buy laptop deals — Best sales now

Acer Chromebook 315: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-chromebook-315-15-6-hd-display-laptop-intel-celeron-n4020-with-4gb-lpddr4-64gb-emmc-silver%2F6554685.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $139 @ Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For just $139, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.

Asus Vivobook 14: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-vivobook-14-laptop-intel-core-i3-1215u-with-8gb-memory-128gb-ssd-quiet-blue%2F6568805.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $429 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. Right now it's on sale for $180 off its usual price.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flenovo-ideapad-1i-15-6-laptop-intel-core-i3-1215u-with-8gb-memory-intel-iris-xe-graphics-256gb-ssd-cloud-gray%2F6571565.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $349 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a gaming powerhouse, this laptop should handle everyday browsing and streaming with ease.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flenovo-ideapad-duet-5-chromebook-13-3-oled-1920x1080-touch-2in1-tablet-snapdragon-7cg2-8gb-128gb-emmc-with-keyboard-abyss-blue%2F6477625.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $359 @ Best Buy

Fancy a Chromebook with an OLED screen for under $360? The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gives you exactly that. This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 OLED display runs rings around most Chromebooks, and it offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a comfortably sized detachable keyboard.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6571566&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flenovo-flex-5i-14-laptop-intel-core-i3-1215u-with-8gb-memory-intel-iris-xe-graphics-256gb-ssd-storm-grey%2F6571566.p%3FskuId%3D6571566&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $549 now $379 @ Best Buy

This Lenovo laptop is a great choice for a lot of people. With an i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage and a touch screen that can be flipped into tablet mode, it's incredibly versatile. It's not going to be a workhorse PC, but if you largely check emails, stream Netflix shows and write documents, this will do it all.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-chromebook-516-ge-cloud-gaming-chromebook-16-2560x1600-120hz-intel-core-i5-1240p-8gb-ram-256gb-ssd-rgb-kb-titanium-gray%2F6516347.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $649 now $449 @ Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is an awesome laptop option for casual gamers. It's lightweight, delivers great performance and the battery life is awesome. If you don't mind sticking to cloud gaming services, this is almost unbeatable value.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-chromebook-spin-714-intel-evo-laptop-14-1610-wuxga-1920-x-1200-touch-intel-core-i5-1335u-8gb-ram-256gb-ssd-steel-gray%2F6541841.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $579 @ Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale for $120 off at Best Buy. It sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This 2-in-1 can switch to tablet mode, and it offers long battery life and good performance.

Surface Pro 9 13": <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6517650&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-evo-platform-core-i5-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-device-only-latest-model-graphite%2F6517650.p%3FskuId%3D6517650&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $749 @ Best Buy

The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense touch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Surface Pro 9 review, we said it doesn't redefine the 2-in-1, but it's powerful enough to handle everyday tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos, and it's lightweight enough to take anywhere.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6509650&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight%2F6509650.p%3FskuId%3D6509650&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2022-m2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Just note that the newer <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/macbooks/macbook-air-13-inch-m3-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air 13-inch M3 is now available.

Price check: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1710305-REG/apple_mly33ll_a_13_6_macbook_air_m2.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$849 @ B&H | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-2022-MacBook-256GB-Storage%2Fdp%2FB0BB8BHKB8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$849 @ Amazon

Lenovo Slim Pro 7: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flenovo-slim-pro-7-14-90hz-2-5k-touch-screen-laptop-amd-ryzen-7-7735hs-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3050-with-16gb-memory-512gb-ssd-storm-grey%2F6533954.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lenovo-slim-pro-7" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (2023) review, we said this laptop delivered strong performance, solid battery life and a comfortable keyboard. It's also surprisingly good for gaming, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. This model packs a 14.5-inch 2.5K display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB memory and 512GB SSD.