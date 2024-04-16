Epic Amazon sale slashes prices of Sony headphones and speakers — here's the 9 deals I'd buy

Maybe you're travelling sometime soon for spring, or holding an outdoor party. If so, you need to check out this Sony sale at Amazon. This retailer is slashing the prices of some of the best headphones on the market and some top speakers, too.

Right now the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are $278 at Amazon ($71 off.) Although they've been superceded by the newer Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, the XM4s remain some of the most popular headphones on the market for good reason. They provide top-notch sound quality, great active noise cancellation and up to 38 hours of battery life. All this is even better after a discount.

You can also grab the Sony LinkBuds S for $148 at Amazon. These earbuds are now $51 off, and they offer a sleek and comfortable design, satisfying sound and an excellent transparency feature. The active noise cancellation on these buds could be better, but at this price they're a steal.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Sony headphone deals at Amazon. For more, check out the deals I'd buy in Best Buy's laptop sale.

Best sales

Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-INZONE-Headset-Over-ear-Headphones-MDR-G300%2Fdp%2FB0B1SXW7LB%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $78 @ Amazon

The Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset is an entry-level gaming headset designed for PS5 and PC. It packs 360 Spatial Sound, as well as consistently clear communications via its flip-up boom microphone. It's also super comfy even during long play sessions thanks to its ergonomic design. And your audio experience can be further customized thanks to the INZONE Hub.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6510365&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-inzone-h3-wired-gaming-headset-white%2F6510365.p%3FskuId%3D6510365&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$79 @ Best Buy

Sony WF-C700N: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BYPFNW6T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $96 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-C700N are one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-wireless-earbuds,review-6160.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/sony-wf-c700n" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wf-c700n-truly-wireless-noise-canceling-in-ear-headphones-black%2F6538256.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Best Buy

Sony X-Series Bluetooth Speaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B44H53B8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $96 @ Amazon

The SRS-XE200 is an IP67 certified Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life and includes a built-in strap that makes it easy to take on the go. There's also a buit-in mic with echo cancelling technology.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6509855&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-xe200-portable-waterproof-and-dustproof-bluetooth-speaker-blue%2F6509855.p%3FskuId%3D6509855&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Best Buy

Sony WH-CH720N <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WH-CH720N-Canceling-Headphones-Microphone%2Fdp%2FB0BS1QCFHX%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $128 @ Amazon

As the follow up to the company's WH-CH710N over-ear headphones, the WH-CH720N offer improved noise canceling, 35-hour battery life with noise canceling enabled, and full Sony Headphone Connect app support. They're available in black and white options.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-whch720n-wireless-noise-canceling-headphones-black%2F6533162.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$129 @ Best Buy

Sony LinkBuds S: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09YL76VSR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

The <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/sony-linkbuds-s" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Sony LinkBuds S have a lot to offer: active noise cancelation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity backed by Sony's awesome Headphones Connect app. Auto-play and auto-pause features are on board, plus you get top sound quality and reliability.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSony-LinkBuds-S-Truly-Wireless-Noise-Canceling-Earbuds-Black%2F174562889%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$148 @ Walmart | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-linkbuds-s-true-wireless-noise-canceling-earbuds-black%2F6505725.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $149 @ Best Buy

Sony InZone Buds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-Wireless-Cancelling-Earbuds-WF-G700N%2Fdp%2FB0CJH6NV38%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $178 @ Amazon

Sony's InZone Buds are the perfect gaming earbuds to pair with your PS5. They offer up to 12 hours of battery life, 360-degree spatial audio and AI-based audio reduction to minimize distractions. Active noise cancelation and Ambient sound modes are also on board.

Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Canceling-Headphones-phone-call%2Fdp%2FB0863TXGM3%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $348 now $278 @ Amazon

Our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm4" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Sony WH-1000XM4 review says these headphones offer great performance, superior comfort and impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the XM5 headphones, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market. This isn't the lowest price we've seen on these, but is the best discount right now.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wh1000xm4-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6408356.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$279 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crutchfield.com%2Fp_1581000XM4%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Black.html&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="crutchfield.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$278 @ Crutchfield

Sony SA-RS3S: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB099YZYQ36%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $298 @ Amazon

These wireless rear speakers go behind your couch, and pair with the HT-A7000, HT-A5000 or HT-A3000 soundbars for a full, rich surround sound experience. These speakers are now at their lowest price ever.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-sa-rs3s-wireless-rear-speaker-black%2F6467454.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$299 @ Best Buy