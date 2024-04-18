Huge Best Buy sale on Intel Core Ultra laptops — here’s the 7 deals I’d buy

Best Buy’s selection of laptop deals has just gotten a major boost in power. A huge sale on laptops featuring Intel Core Ultra chips has just dropped, so now’s the time to upgrade and enjoy AI powered performance.

Right now the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is $549 at Best Buy ($250 off.) Configured with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, it’s a perfect workhorse for a wide range of computing tasks.

Plus, you can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) for $1,749 at Best Buy. This gaming powerhouse comes with a 16-inch OLED 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. If you want to pay the latest games at high graphical settings, don’t miss out on this deal at $250 off.

There are plenty more deals to be found, so keep scrolling to see all my top picks. Plus, check out the tech deals I’d buy in Amazon’s spring sale.

Best Buy laptop deals — Best sales now

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-zenbook-14-oled-14-wuxga-touch-laptop-intel-core-ultra-5-intel-evo-edition-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-jasper-gray%2F6568759.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a mainstream laptop sporting a 1920 x 1200 OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's on sale for just $549, which is a great price for a 14-inch OLED laptop. You also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports and one HDMI 2.1 port, as well as up to 15 hours of battery life.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flenovo-yoga-7i-2-in-1-16-2k-touchscreen-laptop-intel-core-ultra-5-125u-with-16gb-memory-512gb-ssd-storm-grey%2F6571364.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

Need a laptop that's flexible? The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 4.63 lbs, and measuring 0.75-inches thick.

HP Envy 14" 2-in-1 Laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhp-envy-2-in-1-14-wide-ultra-xga-touch-screen-laptop-intel-core-ultra-7-16gb-memory-1tb-ssd-meteor-silver%2F6571085.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

This HP 2-in-1 laptop has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 WUXGA touch screen display. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Although it's not suited for gaming, this laptop can easily handle most other computing tasks. Plus, it's lightweight and can be used as a tablet on the go.

HP Envy 17.3" Laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhp-envy-17-3-full-hd-touch-screen-laptop-intel-core-ultra-7-16gb-memory-1tb-ssd-glacier-silver%2F6572056.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,349 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

Want a laptop with a large screen and plenty of power? This HP Envy laptop has a 17.3-inch 1920 x 1080 touch display, with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Despite its large screen size it retains a slim 0.78-inch profile and 5.52 lb weight.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-vivobook-pro-15-oled-laptop-intel-evo-edition-nvidia-rtx3050-6gb-with-16gb-memory-1tb-ssd-earl-gray%2F6568760.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

You can now get the Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED laptop for $250 off at Best Buy. This notebook packs a 15.6-inch OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, giving it the specs for some entry-level gaming. Make sure to grab this deal before it's gone.

HP Spectre 14" 2-in-1 Laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhp-spectre-2-in-1-14-2-8k-oled-touch-screen-laptop-intel-core-ultra-7-intel-evo-edition-16gb-memory-1tb-ssd-nightfall-black%2F6568347.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,629 now $1,229 @ Best Buy

This powerful 2-in-1 laptop is built for productivity. It comes with a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED touch display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 Evo Edition CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's extremely portable, coming in at just 3.19 lbs. Plus, its slick Nightfall Black color scheme looks awesome.