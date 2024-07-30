Deal alert! Save $350 on Samsung's epic Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop

Back to school sales have started, and we're already seeing great deals on laptops smart enough to handle whatever the new school year throws at you. Earlier this year we saw the first Microsoft Copilot+ PCs hit the market, the next generation of Windows laptops capable of running AI-driven tasks locally, and right now you can save big on the latest and greatest from Samsung.

You can snag the 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge for just $999 at Best Buy for a limited time. That's a $350 discount on the usual retail price, making this a serious contender for one of the best laptop deals around. This discounted price is also matched at Samsung, where you can also save up to 25% when you bundle your purchase with other Samsung gear like the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Samsung 14" Galaxy Book 4 Edge: was $1,349 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is part of the new line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Slim and sleek from every angle and sporting a gorgeous sapphire blue finish, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a mighty AMOLED laptop packing Snapdragon power and stamina that makes the MacBook blush.

Price match: $999 @ Samsung

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is the first in Samsung's CoPilot portfolio packing the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, which is the latest silicon powering CoPilot Plus PCs capable of up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPs). This on-device AI allows for faster response times along with all the perks of the next generation of Windows laptops, like real-time language translation and transcription as well as Recall, a contextual search function that lets you find everything from documents to images across your devices.

Its other specs are just as impressive, from its 14-inch 2,880 x 1,800 AMOLED touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate to its 16GB of RAM and 512 solid-state drive. And of course, like other laptops in Samsung's Book 4 lineup, it sports the same super thin and light metallic construction, weighing in at just 2.62 lbs and measuring less than half an inch thick. It also comes with a sizable trackpad combined with the X Elite CPU and an impressively long battery life, clocking in at nearly 18 hours.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so if you're looking for a super-fast, super-smart laptop for the school year, this is one to jump on before it's gone.