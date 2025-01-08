Best Buy slashes up to $475 off laptops — 13 deals I recommend buying now
If you want to up your productivity this year, a great way to do so would be with a new laptop. And luckily for you, there's an epic laptop sale at Best Buy with a ton of discounts on top machines.
For example, right now you can get the Alienware m16 R2 for $1,699 at Best Buy. This gaming laptop is decked out with some impressive specs, including an Intel Core Series 1 Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB RAM and RTX 4070 graphics. After a $400 discount, it's a seriously tempting purchase.
- Asus 14" Chromebook: was $299 now $139
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $279
- HP 17.3" Laptop: was $549 now $400
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899 now $499
- Dell Inspiron 14" 2-in-1: was $999 now $699
- HP Envy 14: was $999 now $799
- Gigabyte 16" G6 KF Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,049
- Dell Inspiron 16” 2-in-1: was $1,499 now $1,099
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,999 now $1,524
- Alienware M16 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $2,099 now $1,699
Best sales now
Snag this budget-friendly Chromebook for over 50% off. It comes with a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. These aren't the most powerful specs, but this laptop is fine for everyday tasks like browsing the web and watching videos.
Lenovo's Chromebook balances performance and value in this lightweight package. The Full HD display and Intel processor handle everyday tasks with ease, while Chrome OS ensures quick boot times and seamless cloud integration. An ideal choice for students or casual computing.
The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a premium Chromebook with a strong-feeling build, comfortable keyboard, and top-firing speakers. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Want a cheap laptop with a large screen? This deal provides. This HP Laptop has a 17.3-inch FHD display, an 12th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB Memory and 256GB storage. These specs provide performance that's good enough for everyday work and browsing the web.
The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 14-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 3.57 lbs, and measuring 0.72-inches thick.
Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4. Its 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage make it a solid MacBook alternative. It also offers up to 15 hours of battery life.
This Dell 2-in-1 laptop has seen a tasty $300 discount. Its 360-degree hinge means it can flip between laptop and tablet mode depending on your workflow. In terms of specs, you get an Intel Core 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.
This Windows 2-in-1 is undergoing a sweet discount. The flexible laptop has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display. As for the internals, it features an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
For $1,049, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
The latest 2-in-1 powerhouse from Dell comes in the form of this sleek Inspiron 16 — sporting a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 mini LED touch display, an efficient Intel Core 7 processor, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All of this makes the $400 saving all the more worthwhile for this laptop that doubles as a tablet!
Our Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus review called this "the best Surface in years." It's powered by a speedy X Elite processor and also packs a gorgeous OLED display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's super thin and light and also has great battery life — our unit lasted over 12 hours in our battery life tests. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members get $150 off. Note: this deal is for the device only and doesn't include a keyboard or stylus.
The 2024 edition of the ROG Zephyrus G16 features a 16-inch OLED 2560 x 1600 240Hz display, up to 10 hours of battery life and a slim 0.59-inch profile. As for the internals, it sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 1 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.
We checked out this laptop in our Alienware m16 R2 review and liked how it balances gaming performance with productivity-friendly design. Its subtle design mean it blends in well at the office, and it's comfortable to use. On the downside, its fans get pretty loud and battery life only lasts up to 6 hours, so you'll probably need to carry a charger with you. This model is well equipped for high-powered gaming with an Intel Core Series 1 Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 and a 1TB SSD.
