Asus’ first ‘Next-gen AI PC’ is a gorgeous OLED laptop that I badly want

Asus is launching its first “Next-gen AI PC” this summer, and thanks to the incredibly fast Snapdragon X Elite NPU, the company’s new laptop will take advantage of hardware-accelerated AI functions. The Asus Vivobook S 15 should also be a top performer when it comes to tackling non-AI tasks too, thanks to the presence of its Qualcomm Oryon CPU.

Of course, as someone who goes to sleep having night terrors over dead pixels, I’m obviously way more excited that this 15.6-inch laptop has a 3K (2880 x 1620) Lumina OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its three-side “NanoEdge” rocks an 89% screen-to-body ratio, meaning its bezels are absurdly skinny. The numbers continue to impress, as the Asus Vivobook S 15 has a response time of just 02.ms, it covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color game, and it can hit 600 nits of peak brightness in HDR. For a screen dweeb like me, I’m practically drooling over those specs.

This is also an ultra thin laptop that should prove perfect for working on your daily commute, as it measures in at just 352.6mm x 227mm x 14.7, tipping the scales at 1.42kg (3.1lbs). I’d definitely invest in a good laptop case for the Vivobook S 15, though, as the thought of any damage coming to that OLED screen damn near has me on the verge of tears.

The Asus Vivobook S further strengthens its case of potentially becoming one of the best laptops around with an impressive quoted battery life of 18 hours.

It should also deliver on the audio front too, as Asus has kitted this puppy out with Harman Kardon speakers that support multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos sound.

(Image credit: Asus)

Depending on the configuration you go for, this could prove to be an excellent laptop for prosumer video editors, as you can upgrade to as much as 32GB of DDR5 RAM to help tackle the most demanding computing tasks.

As I own one of the best webcams, internal laptop cams normally don’t interest me. With that said, the Vivobook S 15’s “AiSense” IR camera has me intrigued. It’s definitely boasting features you don’t see in your average laptop webcam, like presence-detection auto dimming and an adaptive lock system that locks you out should you move into another room before instantly unlocking the laptop once the cam can see you again.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s no question that the Asus Vivobook S 15 is spinning some exciting plates, including a large “ErgoSense” touchpad that supports smart finger gestures, while its keyboard features noise reduction tech and a dedicated Copilot key to let you instantly play around with this Windows 11-powered laptop’s AI features.

The only slight downer right now? We don’t have a final U.S. release date for the Vivobook S 15 at time of writing, though we at least know Asus’ AI laptop will launch in the U.K. on June 18.