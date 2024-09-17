Act fast! Best Buy knocks $400 off this awesome RTX 4080 gaming laptop

Gaming laptops are some of the most powerful (and pricey) portable PCs out there, which is why we're always looking out for deals on the best gaming laptops. I just found a sale for one of our favorite pint-sized powerhouses that's worth scooping up while it lasts.

Right now, Best Buy has the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) on sale for $2,299. That's a $400 savings off its normal retail price of $2,699, and the lowest price yet for Asus' latest and greatest machine in its sleek but powerful Zephyrus G16 series.

Asus Zephyrus G16 (2024): was $2,699 now $2,299 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a dependable gaming laptop, look no further than the Asus Zephyrus G16. This model packs a 16-inch OLED 240Hz display, an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 1 CPU, an RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. While it's not a huge improvement over its predecessor, for gamers looking for a sleek notebook with top-of-the-line specs, the Zephyrus G16 is one to consider.

This Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) is first and foremost a premium gaming laptop, but its roomy keyboard with super responsive keys and bright OLED display also make it great for coding tasks, creative projects, and day-to-day tasks as well.

Spec-wise, it features a top-of-the-line RTX 4080 graphics card, 32GB of soldered memory and a 1TB SSD. While all this packs a punch, it's held back a bit by its Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, which lags behind the Intel Core i9-14900HX found in the ROG Zephyrus G16's competitors.

Asus bills the G16, along with its smaller sibling, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024), as the first two OLED gaming laptops to support Nvidia G-Sync, which synchronizes the refresh rate of your monitor to match the frame rate output of your GPU to effectively eliminate display stutter and screen tearing. Combined with the G16's 240Hz refresh rate, this machine can handle the best PC games without breaking a sweat.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus line continually tops our list of the best gaming laptops, so this is one deal that's easy to recommend. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so if you're on the hunt for a new portable gaming machine, be sure to snatch this up before it's gone.