Spintel's new NBN 250 deal is so good, it's hard to believe it's true

Week in and week out, I spend most of my time searching for the best NBN deals that'll give you the most value for money. For the most part, it's often worth shopping around for a better deal on your home internet plan. Some plans may offer attractive prices, but you could get left in the dark with poor service. Or you might fork out more for a higher-priced plan that could easily compete with more inexpensive options for a similar service.

Whatever the case may be, most Australian homes and businesses right now can access 100Mbps download speeds or higher across all NBN connection types, and with most being eligible to access faster speeds via the NBN Co’s free fibre upgrade program. Recently, we've seen several NBN 250 plans drop major discounts, with most costing around the same as an average NBN 100 plan.

If you have the right connection type to support 250Mbps — namely FTTP and HFC connections — making the switch will skyrocket your online experience beyond that of any NBN 100 plan.

And just when we thought prices couldn't get any lower for an NBN 250 plan after wholesale cuts last year, Spintel has thought otherwise. The telco is now offering its NBN Unlimited 250 plan at the discounted rate of AU$75p/m for the first six months — and to us, this is absolutely damn good value.

Not only does the discounted price reach a new low for this speed tier, but the price point is significantly under that of the average cost of an NBN 100 plan, which currently sits at AU$91.15. On top of this, you'll save a whopping AU$308.87 over the first year, based on an average first 12 months cost of AU$1,274.57 for a 250Mbps plan.

Spintel | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$75p/m (for six months, then AU$85.95) Advertising 211Mbps download speeds during the typical evening hours, this Spintel deal slashes AU$10.95 off a month for the first six months — that's a saving of AU$65.70 — before the price increases to AU$85.95, which still represents astonishing value compared to other providers on this speed tier. The ISP has garnered some positive reviews online , with consumers raving about the easy set-up and customer service. Keep in mind, though, this Spintel offering is only available for addresses with FTTP and HFC connections only. Total minimum cost: AU$75 | Total cost of first 12 months: AU$965.70 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,031.40

When it comes to advertised speeds, Spintel doesn't quite reach the theoretical maximum of 250Mbps downloads. It would be remiss not to mention that only four telcos advertise the max speeds — AGL, Swoop, Southern Phone and Telstra — however, most providers advertise speeds between the 200Mbps and 240Mbps mark.

With such big discrepancies in potential speeds you can achieve, it's vital that you really understand what plan you are signing up for. While we would typically recommend a plan with at least 230Mbps or more, the price of this Spintel plan really is the winner for us.

The plan only advertises 211Mbps during the busy evening hours of 7-11pm. Still, when compared to another affordable option, such as Superloop's NBN 250 plan that achieves 230Mbps, the savings on offer with Spintel stand out more than the real-world speed difference, as 211Mbps worth of internet is still plenty for any heavy user or online gamer.

Do note that Spintel's offering doesn't come with a router, but you can add one to your plan for a minimum fee of AU$139.95 for a TP-Link Modem. You can even add a Mesh Wi-Fi extender onto it for an extra AU$99, which could bolster your online experience into one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems, if that’s up your alley.

If you're not in need of superfast speeds, you can check out Spintel’s other affordable NBN options in the widget below.