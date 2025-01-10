TikTok goes before the Supreme Court — live report

In a swift move, the United States Supreme Court will set TikTok to argue that the social sharing app shouldn't be banned in the country.

The case will see national security go head-to-head with free speech, which could have a long-lasting impact beyond whether or not we can share videos on a social media app (there are plenty of TikTok alternatives if the app is banned).

If the ban is upheld, TikTok will be banned later this month due to a law put in place by the Biden administration. The government says China can gather data on Americans or manipulate the content on TikTok to shape U.S. users' opinions, the government claims.

For the backstory, check out our timeline of everything that's happened so far.

If you're curious about TikTok's arguments, we're here to cover it all as it happens so you can decide whether it's time to change social video apps or you can stick with TikTok. If you want to listen for yourself, the Supreme Court has a public link to the audio feed.