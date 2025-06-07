iPhone users say Mail app is suddenly freezing with iOS 18.5 — here's a fix you can try

Since Apple rolled out iOS 18.5, a growing number of iPhone users have reported issues with accessing their inbox as the Mail app is getting stuck on a blank white screen.

Several comments on Reddit and the Apple Support Community describe being unable to view emails in their inboxes as the app is either glitchy or unresponsive.

The underlying cause remains unclear, but the issues don't appear to be tied to any specific iPhone model, suggesting it could be a software-related problem tied to iOS 18.5 or the Mail app itself. Interestingly, reports of this Mail app issue have only been cropping up in the past few days, while iOS 18.5 went live last month.

iOS 18.5 added a few notable features like screen time notifications and a new Pride-themed wallpaper, but its updates for the Apple Mail app could be causing the issues. With iOS 18.5, Apple brought back the "All Mail" inbox view and added the option to hide contact photos from the Mail app to make your inbox less distracting.

Possible fixes for Mail app issues

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple has not officially acknowledged the issue, and the company’s System Status page does not indicate any problems with the Mail app. But while there's no official fix yet, some users said restarting their iPhones solved the issue, but only temporarily. Others have had luck with force-closing the app or disabling the keyboard's auto-correction to get it working again.

Another affected user with an iPhone XR running iOS 18.5 was told by Apple Support to try resetting the phone's network settings, which seemed to do the trick, PC Mag reports.

To do this on your iPhone, head to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset [Device] > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

Until Apple acknowledges the issue and provides a fix, affected users should contact Apple support for assistance in the meantime.