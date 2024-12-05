Lenovo Legion 7i with RTX 4070 is $500 off even after Cyber Monday — grab it before it's gone!

After going through all the Cyber Monday deals and picking out the biggest discounts on the best laptops, I didn't expect to see any more major price cuts. Well, I'll have to keep my expectations in check, as you can still grab this Lenovo Legion 7i for $500 off the asking price — and it boasts some serious power under the hood.

For powerful specs in a sleek-looking gaming laptop, pick up the Lenovo Legion 7i with an RTX 4070 for $1,499 at Lenovo. It's one of the highest configurations you'll find for this laptop, as you're also getting a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and a whopping 32GB of RAM. Plus, if you prefer lighter colors, you'll adore this Glacial White model. We're unsure how long this deal will last, so grab it while you can.

While we haven't reviewed this particular Lenovo Legion 7i, we have tested the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8, and we're big fans. The specs on this Legion 7i come pretty close to its Pro sibling; in fact, it's slightly better by being the latest model right now. Our reviewer Jason England stated: "The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is simply a top-notch gaming laptop," and I can imagine this 7i is no different.

With its 14th Gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 power, an impressive 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD to store plenty of games, this gaming laptop will be able to handle the latest and greatest games around and beyond.

That 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with a 240Hz refresh rate hits the sweet spot for screen size and portability, and it will make anything you watch, play, or do onscreen buttery-smooth. Thanks to its 2.1 HDMI output, you can also make the most of hooking it up to one of the best gaming monitors.

Its battery life isn't the best, only lasting around 5 hours before tapping out. That means it won't last long when gaming, but as a gaming laptop, this is a generally accepted annoyance. If you're looking to make this a mainstay on your desk, however, then it will take you far.

The Lenovo Legion 7i shouldn't get too hot, either. It offers great thermal management, but fans can get quite noisy, so it's better to have your headphones on while playing demanding PC titles.

Now $500 down from its pricey $1,999 cost, this Lenovo Legion 7i is a great pick if you're after a commendable gaming laptop (in Glacial White) with more than enough power for most. If this doesn't suit your fancy, not to worry; there are still quite a few post-Cyber Monday laptop deals worth checking out.