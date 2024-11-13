I'm a lifelong gamer and here's my top 5 Black Friday gaming laptop deals now
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get an awesome gaming laptop for less
I review the best gaming laptops for a living, and Black Friday is the best time to recommend a portable gaming rig to folks looking to save money. Retailers have begun slashing prices, and I'm here to help you find the very best Black Friday gaming laptop deals.
Right now, you can find incredible deals on gaming laptops from companies like HP, Alienware, Asus, Lenovo and more. For example, the was HP Victus with RTX 3050 is just $449 at Best Buy right now, and it's a great budget-friendly choice. And serious gamers will want to snag the Alienware m16 R2 for $1,599, which is $400 off. No matter which kind of gaming laptop you’re looking for to play the best PC games, we’ve got you covered.
Here are 5 laptop deals I recommend right now. And don't forget to check out our best Black Friday laptops deals roundup for more big discounts.
Black Friday gaming laptops
This 15-inch Black Friday gaming laptop deal has a whole host of ports, 512GB of storage space, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 3050 GPU. It's a fantastic entry-level machine for work and play. Its 15-inch, 144Hz screen can reach a max peak brightness of 350 nits with a pixel count of 1080p.
Dell's G15 with RTX 4060 is dirt cheap for what you get! I'm talking 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus for keeping those games fluid, there's a 120Hz display up top with 1080p resolution.
Yep, you're reading this right — an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for less than a thousand dollars! But this isn't a cash grab, the Asus TUF F15 is an impressive system with 15-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD.
This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.
Save $400 on this gaming laptop which packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 for playing the latest games, as well as 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD drive for fast storage. The 16-inch display has a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate for high frame rates, too.
