I'm a lifelong gamer and here's my top 5 Black Friday gaming laptop deals now

I review the best gaming laptops for a living, and Black Friday is the best time to recommend a portable gaming rig to folks looking to save money. Retailers have begun slashing prices, and I'm here to help you find the very best Black Friday gaming laptop deals.

Right now, you can find incredible deals on gaming laptops from companies like HP, Alienware, Asus, Lenovo and more. For example, the was HP Victus with RTX 3050 is just $449 at Best Buy right now, and it's a great budget-friendly choice. And serious gamers will want to snag the Alienware m16 R2 for $1,599, which is $400 off. No matter which kind of gaming laptop you’re looking for to play the best PC games, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 5 laptop deals I recommend right now. And don't forget to check out our best Black Friday laptops deals roundup for more big discounts.

Black Friday gaming laptops

HP Victus (RTX 3050): was $879 now $449 at Best Buy This 15-inch Black Friday gaming laptop deal has a whole host of ports, 512GB of storage space, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 3050 GPU. It's a fantastic entry-level machine for work and play. Its 15-inch, 144Hz screen can reach a max peak brightness of 350 nits with a pixel count of 1080p.

Dell G15 (RTX 4060): was $1,149 now $899 at Best Buy Dell's G15 with RTX 4060 is dirt cheap for what you get! I'm talking 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus for keeping those games fluid, there's a 120Hz display up top with 1080p resolution.