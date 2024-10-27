The DJI Air 3S is the one drone I’d buy with my own money — here’s why it brings me unbridled joy

They say money can't buy happiness, but it can buy one of the best drones and that's close enough. 2024 has been jam-packed with new tech announcements, and DJI has had a busy year too. The DJI Neo and the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro have been big hits with us here at Tom's Guide, and I recently had the chance to review the new DJI Air 3S.

The Air 3S is as close to drone perfection as you'll get. Offering 4K video at 60fps — or slow-mo 4K video at 120fps — and the ability to record 10-bit D-Log M video, shoot crystal clear detailed stills with its dual-camera system, and soar past hinderances thanks to next-gen smart obstacle avoidance, there are way too many things to love about the Air 3S.

Flying DJI's latest creation has been so much fun that when I'm feeling down now, I take to the skies, and it massively helps. If you've been thinking of getting a drone, you need the Air 3S — here's why.

A bird's-eye view

(Image credit: Future)

Being able to see the world from above is a wonderful feeling. If you wanted to get a bit existential, you realize how tiny you are compared to everything else around you. We're just on a rock floating through space. But on the flip side, it puts your troubles into perspective, and sometimes, it's good to take a step back, reevaluate and tackle whatever you're facing with a fresh mind. That's how I feel when I fly the DJI Air 3S.

DJI Air 3S: Overhead footage - YouTube Watch On

Imagine seeing the world from the same perspective as a bird. It's freeing, humbling but also exhilarating. Given how easy it is to control the Air 3S with the RC-2 controller, I was able to keep it still in one spot, push the right joystick and zoom out to its altitude restriction of 120m. You can marvel at the footage above. The clips were shot in 4K/60fps and I love how buttery smooth they are. The Air 3S' three-axis mechanical gimbal ensures all footage is stable — this is an aerial videographer's secret weapon as they can rest assured and fly with confidence.

Taking your creativity to new heights

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

Drones can let you unleash your creativity in ways you didn't think were possible, and the DJI Air 3S has lots of creative potential. You get two cameras: a 12MP/50MP wide-angle camera and a 48MP medium telephoto camera. Regardless of the shot you want, you'll get it. You can shoot RAW photos for more creative freedom in post-production, but even straight-out-of-camera JPEGs turn out detailed and crystal clear. But you know the Air 3S' stills mode I love most? Panorama.

The Air 3S shoots panoramas by stitching 21 frames together. All you need to do is position your drone in the sky, and use the RC-2's touchscreen to toggle the pano option. The drone will then start taking photos and you can see the progress on the controller. And boy do the panoramas turn out detailed too. If you zoom into the photo above, you'll still see a lot detail. The Air 3S has captured the entire village of Avoncliff in the U.K., and it's one of the best photos I've ever taken — on any device.

DJI Air 3S: D Log M and color grading - YouTube Watch On

Aerial videographers will also appreciate the fact that you can shoot in 10-bit D-Log M or HLG profiles to preserve a wide dynamic range, as the Air 3S is capable of capturing up to 14-stops of dynamic range. 10-bit video also means it's capable of capturing 1.07 billion individual hues. I love shooting in D-Log M because that means I can get really creative when color grading in Adobe Premiere Pro, as you can see above. It's a fantastic creative outlet for hobbyists too, and I've definitely noticed myself feeling happier when doing so.

Get on board!

(Image credit: Future)

So, you want to buy the DJI Air 3S? There's one very important thing you must do before you buy it: get your drone pilot license. The Air 3S weighs 724g/25.5oz. Usually, drones under 249g/8.7oz can be flown without a license — depending on local laws — but there are different rules for heavy drones. For example, in the U.K., I had to take an online test to obtain a Flyer ID and an Operator ID from the CAA before flying the Air 3S, and it cost me £11 (about $14). In the U.S., you'll have to register with the FAA, and with the CASA in Australia. European countries will have their own laws too, so make sure to check online from an official source before you take off.

I'd also recommend downloading the DJI Fly app on Android or iOS to receive up-to-date information on local laws, no-fly zones and other flight restrictions.

I see trees of green...

DJI Air 3S: Sample footage - YouTube Watch On

All of this comes at a price, of course. The DJI Air 3S is neither the cheapest nor the priciest drone — it's a happy medium. It starts at $1,099 / £959 / AU$1,699 and goes all the way up to $1,599 / £1,439 / AU$2,429 for the Fly More combo. Personally? There's no other drone I'd rather buy with my own money.

Being in nature calms me, and being able to see our beautiful world from high up above makes me appreciate it even more. It's also quite grounding, and makes me wish we looked after our planet more. Seeing trees swaying, water gushing and swans looking after their signets from such a unique vantage point is powerful enough to move me to tears.

I feel really lucky to have been able to see the world around me in all its glory with the Air 3S. It has set a very high bar, and it truly is the new gold standard for drones.

