The DJI Mavic 4 Pro got a 5-star rating — but there's a huge problem for US buyers

We review many devices at Tom's Guide and hand out very few 5-star ratings. In our DJI Mavic 4 Pro review, Nikita Achanta gave the rare rating, calling it "The most powerful consumer drone yet." It's easily one of the best drones you can get your hands on.

As exciting as that is, there's some bad news for those in the U.S. looking to get their hands on the mighty drone: DJI isn't planning to launch the device in the United States, at least for now. That doesn't mean we'll never see the incredible drone make its way stateside, but it sounds like the company doesn't have an exact timeline for the release.

“The DJI Mavic 4 Pro will not be available for sale in the U.S. upon its global launch on May 13. Like many global companies, we have had to adjust our market strategy as local conditions and the industry environment have evolved. While we do not have a timeline for when we can introduce the product to the U.S. market, we are closely monitoring the situation and actively exploring every possible solution,” a DJI spokesperson told PetaPixel.

An image captured with the DJI Mavic 4 Pro (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

On a technical level, there shouldn't be any reason the DJI Mavic 4 Pro wouldn't work in the U.S., so it sounds like it's strictly a financial issue preventing it from coming out. Sadly, you can't get the drone elsewhere and import it without spending extra, as it would still be subject to tariffs at customs. The law currently says that anything worth more than $800 will be hit with the tariffs, and this drone costs £1,879.

If you can't wait, this is an option, but not an ideal one, as it sounds like DJI has its eyes on a U.S. release at some point.

In the meantime, The Verge reported that Adorama and B&H are selling the drone for $2,699, so you might be able to get one if you need it right away.

As always, we'll keep you updated on the latest issues with the tariff situation and how it'll affect your ability to get the products you want.

