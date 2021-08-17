Apple student discounts 2021: save on iPads, MacBooks and more

Are you heading to college and looking for ways to save on your tech gear? No need to sweat on that front, since thanks to Apple student discounts 2021, you can save a good amount of money ahead of the new academic year.

That's right, Cupertino gives students as well as their parents and academic staff an opportunity to get discounts on some of the best Apple products for studying, including MacBooks, iMacs, iPads, and more. And when purchasing the previously mentioned devices, Apple also gives you a free pair of AirPods, with an option to upgrade to the AirPods Pro at an extra cost.

Thanks to their intuitive macOS and iPadOS interfaces, Apple devices are perfect for working and studying on the go. The iPad Air 2020 and the iPad Pro 2021 are both incredibly convenient machines when it comes to taking lecture notes, keeping track of your schedule and revising for any upcoming exams. And if you're going to be doing more complex work that involves video editing, long-form writing and working with spreadsheets, then Mac devices are the way to go. While a stylish iMac 2021 will certainly class up your dorm room, the MacBook Air and Pro ranges will be your trusty portable devices.

So if you're considering getting either of the above and are looking to save money with an Apple student discount, no need to worry — we've got you covered. Below, we've prepared an ultimate guide to Apple student discounts 2021, answering all of your potential questions, including eligibility and exact discounts on specific products and other student promotions, in both the UK and the US.

Apple student discounts 2021 in the US

Get AirPods for free with a new Mac or an iPad

What if we told you that you can snatch a pair of AirPods completely free-of-charge when buying a new Mac device or an iPad? That's right, you can do so thanks to Apple's Back To School sale. You can also pay an extra $40 to get a wireless charging case and an extra $90 to get a pair of the AirPods Pro instead.

Save $100 on the MacBook range

Apple offers student discounts on its range of MacBooks, from the likes of the high-end MacBook Pro to the lightweight yet powerful MacBook Air. With a student discount, you're looking at spending $899 when purchasing a MacBook Air or $1,199 for a MacBook Pro.View Deal

Save up to $50 on the iPad range

iPads are great when it comes to taking notes, revising, and keeping track of your busy schedule. While some models (starting at $309 with the discount) are more affordable than others, the latest iPad Pro 2021 with the M1 chip is hardly cheap normally. Fortunately, with the Apple student discount, you can get it for as little as $749. View Deal

Save up to $50 on desktop Macs: iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro & Mac mini

If you're not after portability and prefer to have your trusty computer sitting on a desk at all times, then the Mac range is for you. With the help of Apple's student discount, you can score yourself a Mac Mini for as little as $649, the iMac from $1,049 or the super-powerful Mac Pro from $5,599. View Deal

Get 50% off Apple Music

Apple Music is one of the most widely used music subscription services, offering a wide range of songs, podcasts and more. And if you're a student, you can save 50% when signing up for the service, meaning you'll pay just $4.99 per month, as opposed to its original price of $9.99/month. View Deal

Apple TV: Get three months free-of-charge

Apple's streaming service allows you to watch all the latest Apple Originals. You can easily install the app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac device to stream shows and movies effortlessly. And with Apple's student discounts, you'll get three months completely free, too. View Deal

Get the Pro Apps Bundle for $199

If your course requires media-heavy applications, Apple's got you covered with its industry-standard creative apps. Thanks to Apple's student discount, you'll get the whole bundle for just $199, including applications such as Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor and MainStage.View Deal

Apple student discounts 2021 in the UK

Get AirPods for free with a new Mac or an iPad

You can score a pair of AirPods completely free of charge when buying a new Mac device or an iPad, thanks to Apple's Back to School promotion. You can also pay an extra £40 to get a wireless charging case and an extra £90 to get a pair of the AirPods Pro instead. The deal is only active until October 11, 2021.

Save 10% on the MacBook range

Apple's student discount allows you to save 10% on its range of MacBooks, from the likes of the high-end MacBook Pro with M1 to the lightweight but powerful MacBook Air (also featuring the M1 chip). When purchasing a MacBook device, you can also claim a whole year's worth of Apple TV Plus.

View Deal

Save 10% on the iPad range

iPads are great when it comes to taking notes, revising, and keeping track of your busy schedule. While some models are more affordable than others, the latest iPad Pro 2021 with the M1 chip is anything but cheap. Fortunately, with the Apple student discount, UK-based customers can save 10% off the total price. View Deal

Save £ on desktop Macs: iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro & Mac mini

If you're not about portability and prefer to have your trusty computer sitting on a desk at all times, then the Mac range is for you. With the help of Apple's student discount, you can save a solid amount of money, from the affordable Mac Mini all the way up to the iMac 2021. View Deal

Get 50% off Apple Music

Rivaling Spotify, Apple Music is one of the most-used music subscription services, offering a wide range of songs, podcasts and more. Well, if you're a student you can save 50% when signing up for the service, meaning you will pay just £4.99 per month, as opposed to its original price of £9.99. View Deal

Apple TV: Get three months free-of-charge

Apple's streaming service allows you to watch all the latest Apple Originals. You can easily install the app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac device to stream shows and movies effortlessly. And with Apple's student discounts, you will get three months completely free, too. View Deal

Apple student discounts 2021: Who's eligible?

Eligibility

University/College students and any other higher/further education students

To put it simply, you must be enrolled at a recognized higher/further education institution such as a university or college. You also must be aged 16 or over in order to claim your discount and hold proof of your student status, such as official student identification. And if you're enrolled and still in high school, that shouldn't be a problem: post-high school students in the US or sixth-form and university students in the UK are also eligible.

Parents of higher/further education students

If you're shopping for your child, you can be eligible for an Apple student discount too, provided that your child is enrolled in a higher/further education establishment as described above, of course. Do keep in mind, though, that if you're shopping for yourself and registering the device to your name, you won't be eligible.

Staff members at higher/further education establishments

Good news: if you're a staff member at a recognized higher/further education establishment (both private and public), you can qualify for an Apple student discount to be applied to your purchases, too. You're required to show valid proof of your employment, such as appropriate documentation. You also don't have to be a teacher or a lecturer; non-teaching staff members are eligible. It's also worth noting that homeschool teachers, as well as serving members of a school board and service executives of a parent-teacher association or organization, are also eligible.

Apple student discounts 2021: How to get it

How to get an Apple student discount

Before we go any further, this article only covers the basics — so read our full how to get an Apple student discount guide for a more detailed explainer.

As we covered above, you don't have to be a student to qualify for an Apple student discount; you can also get it as a parent of a student or a staff member at a higher/further education establishment.

The process of getting the discount applied first and foremost depends on your location. If you're based in the U.S., you have to visit the Apple Store for Education, Apple's dedicated page for those wanting to get an Apple student discount.

Ideally, we recommend using your college/university network and simply following the steps outlined on the website to choose your devices. Be sure to have your student ID at hand (if you're a parent or a student) or paperwork proving your employment (if you're a staff member). However, it's not guaranteed that you will be asked to present it, as it seems that U.S. Apple stores perform such checks at random.

If you're located in the U.K., you should also head over to the U.K. Apple Store for Education. There, you will be asked to sign up online through a popular student discount site called Unidays. Signing up is free, though you will need to provide the name of your higher/further education establishment as well as further details regarding the course that you're undertaking. And if you're a parent or a staff member, you will be asked to fill out a similar form to prove your eligibility status.

However, the best and the quickest way is the old-fashioned way: popping out to an Apple Store in person or contacting Apple via phone or an online chat, if your local COVID-19 restrictions do not permit the former.