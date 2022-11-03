If you're reading this, then you're probably looking for the best cheap mattress toppers under $50. A high-quality mattress topper will help provide pressure relief, prevent unwanted sagging, and offer additional support to a current mattress.

Today's very best mattress toppers can completely transform a bed, but there are also plenty of cheaper options that will make a big difference without breaking the bank. That's where this guide comes in.

Mattress toppers are a great option for anyone whose mattress is a little too soft, or a little too firm, but doesn't need replacing entirely. They're also beloved by college students living in a dorm room since they are provided with mattresses that are almost like sleeping on a coffee table.

Keep in mind that the toppers in this guide won't be as good quality as if you were to opt for a pricier option (a lot of the best mattress brands sell toppers that can deliver some of the same effects as their full mattresses, but you'll need to pay more than $50 for those). A lower budget means you'll likely end up with a thinner topper, and fewer fancy features, but the picks below all represent good value for money, and can still make a big difference to your overnight comfort.

Many people opt for a topper rather than buying a whole new bed, but if your mattress is looking really tired, be aware that the competitiveness of the market means that mattress sales are common, and picking up one of today's best mattresses might not be as expensive as you think (the Black Friday mattress deals, in particular, can yield some nice low prices).

To help make your mattress even more comfortable, we've gathered the best cheap mattress toppers under $50, based on a twin size sold at full price (many come via Amazon, which means you might well be able to snag a mattress topper deal that takes the price down further).

The best cheap mattress toppers under $50 in 2022

1. Linenspa 2" Memory Foam Mattress Topper The best cheap mattress topper under $50 overall Specifications Depth: 2-3" Materials: memory foam Sizes: twin, twin XL, small single, queen, king, california king, RV queen Warranty: 3 years MSRP: $39.99- $79.99 Reasons to buy + Gel-infused memory foam + CertiPUR-US certified + Pressure-relief properties Reasons to avoid - Takes 24-48 hours to fully expand

A good mattress topper should be breathable and offer comfort for different types of sleepers – back, front, and side. With its two-inch layer, the Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper is designed to contour the body as you sleep, and keep you cool thanks to its gel-infused foam. It's great for those college dorm room mattresses that feel like a sheet of paper and could use some extra love. Or if you have a mattress that's a tad too firm, you can throw this on top to make it feel a bit softer and more comfortable. If you deal with body aches and pains, this topper could help provide relief as it works to align the spine and evenly disperse body weight across the entire bed (head to our guide to the best mattress for back pain for more tips on what to look for). Reviewers rave about this budget topper's cooling properties, saying they don't feel warm or hot with it on even during the summer and it's a great quality topper for the price compared to other higher end options.

2. Serta Comfort Zone Memory Foam Mattress Topper The best cheap mattress topper under $50 for hot sleepers Specifications Depth: 1.5" Materials: memory foam Sizes: twin, full, queen, king, california king, and twin XL Warranty: N/A MSRP: $40.44-$71 Reasons to buy + Provides pressure relief and support + CertiPUR-US certified + Breathable cooling gel Reasons to avoid - Bumpy foam might not suit everyone

There's nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night in a puddle of your own sweat. Cheaper memory foams can have a nasty habit of trapping body heat, but this mattress topper from Serta was made with hot sleepers in mind and features breathable cooling memory foam and increased ventilation designed to regulate temperature during the night. It costs a fraction of the price of a dedicated cooling mattress (so don't expect quite the same chilling powers) but should still work for clammy sleepers. Rather than being flat, this budget topper has a textured surface that might look a little odd under your sheet, but is designed to move where you do, while providing pressure relief to the joints and muscles that need it most. It's suitable for sleepers of all positions (side, back, and front).

3. Easeland Pillow Top Mattress Pad The best cheap non-foam mattress topper Specifications Depth: 1" Sizes: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, super queen, short queen, king, RV king, California king, ** Warranty:** N/A MSRP: $48.90- $69.90 Reasons to buy + Deep pockets and elastic band + Down-alternative fill + Available in four colors Reasons to avoid - Won't contour to your body like foam

The Easeland Pillow Top Mattress Pad is one of Amazon's best-sellers, with over 57,000 five-star reviews from shoppers. It sits somewhere between a mattress pad and a topper, and boasts a soft and fluffy surface for the body to unwind after a long day – think pressure and pain relief – especially for those who benefit from a more soft sleeping surface. It's also great for staying put with its deep pockets that easily tuck under the corners of the bed for sturdy placement. Reviewers say this pad exceeded their expectations and added just the right amount of cushion to a typically firm mattress that could make aches and pains worse. Bear in mind that it won't contour to your exact shape like a memory foam mattress topper will, so those looking for custom cushioning should look elsewhere in our best cheap mattress topper under $50 ranking for a foam option.

4. Best Price Mattress 1.5 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper The best cheap mattress toppers under $50 for pressure relief Specifications Depth: 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 4" Sizes: twin,twin XL, full, short queen, queen, king, california king ** Warranty:** 3 years MSRP: $37.99- $51.80 Reasons to buy + Lots of depth options + CertiPUR US certified + Zoned topper for pressure relief Reasons to avoid - Reports of unpleasant smell on opening

Best Price is recognized as a brand that makes a bunch of cheap mattress toppers, however, they generally are highly-rated among shoppers. This sub-$50 foam topper is designed to keep you cool as well as providing pressure relief at night. An additional feature with this one is that it's zoned, with 5 areas providing targeted support where it's needed. Reviewers have praised its ability to aid in pain relief, saying it has minimized pain from old sports-related injuries and made it easier to wake up in the morning. Plus, the foam topper is ventilated so you can stay cool during the night and wake up feeling refreshed in the morning.

5. Oaskys Mattress Pad topper A great cheap mattress topper for wriggly sleepers Specifications Depth: 1" Materials: microfiber cover, synthetic stuffing Sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, california king Warranty: N/A MSRP: $39.90- $59.99 Reasons to buy + Square jacquards keep filling in place + Machine washable + Sturdy fitted topper Reasons to avoid - Doesn't offer custom support like foam

If you toss and turn in the middle of the night, then you might notice your sheets come off and everything becomes a disheveled mess. The Oaskys Mattress Pad is designed to stay firmly in place and add some extra protection and durability. Made from down-alternative fill, this mattress topper offers a fluffy layer that rests right between you and your bed. It doesn't have as much padding as other toppers mentioned in this list, however, it does stay put thanks to its deep pockets and elastic band that seamlessly fit over the corners of the bed. When it comes time to clean this mattress pad, simply toss it in the washing machine and let it do the work for you. Reviewers praise the mattress for its quality and comfort at such a cheap price compared to others on Amazon and at other retailers.

How thick should my mattress topper be?

The thickness of your mattress topper really depends on what your needs are. For example, a newer mattress likely won't need a topper more than 1-2 inches thick because the bed hasn't undergone much wear so it's still pretty plush. However, for older mattresses, you'll want to opt for mattress toppers that are 3-4 inches thick. This will provide extra cushioning and support for beds that may have lost their lacquer over the years and make them feel more comfortable and less worn out. We'd usually recommend a softer mattress for side sleepers (to allow pressure relief around the hips and shoulders) and a firmer mattress for back and front sleepers (who need extra spinal support in those positions), so you'll want to factor that in too – side sleepers might benefit from a thicker mattress topper.

What can I use instead of a mattress topper?

There are a number of things you can add to a mattress to increase comfort or add features. We've already touched on mattress pads – these are typically thinner than a topper, and often take the form of a synthetic or down-stuffed pillow top (a couple of the entries in our cheap mattress topper under $50 guide could be considered more pads than toppers).

If you purely want something to prevent wear, tear and stains on your mattress, you'd be better off consulting our best mattress protector guide. You'll find more detail in our mattress protector vs mattress topper explainer, but these are designed predominantly to create a barrier between you and your mattress and work to keep everything clean and in pristine condition. For example, if your toddler wets the bed, then a mattress pad would be a great barrier to keep the mattress from getting stained and smelly. Some mattress protectors even have a bit of padding, which shifts them to somewhere closer to pad territory. In fact, there's plenty of overlap between all three of these categories, so don't go purely on what the brand has decided to call its product – instead you want to consider if what's on offer will help suit your needs.