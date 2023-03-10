Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors in 2023

The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors can be a critical way of maintaining Samsung's flagship device and making sure your device looks as good as new. And given how the Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones — and one of the most expensive — keeping that handset in tip-top shape should be priority.

Having one of the best S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases is a great start. But that beautiful 6.8-inch screen needs looking after, too, and a good screen protector can fill that role.

As we noted in our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, this phone features Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which should help the phone survive drops. But still, that screen proves a tempting target for concrete and other unforgiving surfaces. The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors will keep that display safe without compromising the S23 Ultra’s brilliant display quality or interfering with the fingerprint scanner (which you should re-scan after fitting any screen protector on your handset).

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors that we've found.

1. Samcorn Galaxy S23 Ultra Screen Protector Best all-around screen protector Materials: Tempered glass + Two camera and screen protectors included

+ Strong 9H protection

- No fitting assistance If you've got steady hands, Samcorn's Galaxy S23 Ultra Screen Protector is the one to go for. With 9H protection on the screen and camera, you need not worry about potential scratches and damage. Without any fitting aides included with Samcorn's offering, though, make sure to take your time to get it just right, luckily, two of each protector come included.

2. AACL Screen Protector for S23 Ultra Easy to fit screen protector Materials: Tempered glass + 9H screen protection is tough stuff

+ Frame included for fitting assistance

- No camera protection Also offering 9H hardness, AACL's Galaxy S23 Ultra protector should withstand any scratches from keys and coins in your pockets. If you're worried about air-bubbles or misaligned protectors, the frame included with AACL's protector makes it easy to fit just right. We wish it included protection for the S23 Ultra's camera array, though. 3. JETech Galaxy S23 Ultra Screen Protector Best cheap screen protector Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane + Great value

+ 9H resistance

- Limited fitting assistance

- Reported issues with fingerprint scanning A great offering at a great price, the JETech Screen Protector offers the same 9H resistance as more expensive screen protectors, and you still get protection for both the camera and screen protectors. There are a few sticker tabs to help get the perfect fit but they are not as helpful as they could be and are fiddly.

(opens in new tab) 4. amFilm Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Privacy Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best screen protector for privacy Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane + Private viewing angle

+ Scratch resistant screen

+ Camera protection

+ Clever fitting method

- TPU protectors can compromise the touchscreen feel Instead of opting for tempered glass, the amFilm Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Screen Protector is made of TPU and sticks on like a skin over your screen. This protector also obscures the view of prying eyes looking at your screen from the side. When it comes to installation, the USB alignment tool makes the job easy. 5. Milomdoi Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Screen Protector Plenty of protectors Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane, tempered glass + Three of each protector included

+ Scratch resistant and 9H hardness

- TPU protectors are not for everyone

- TPU protectors are not for everyone

- No privacy options Three screen and three camera protectors for under $15 is a great deal if you expect to go through a few, and 9H hardness adds to the appeal of Milomdoi's S23 Ultra screen protector. It's worth noting that non-glass protectors run the risk of air bubbles. We would also like to have seen a privacy element of some kind like the other TPU options on this list. 6. Omnifense Galaxy S23 Ultra Screen Protector A great privacy protector Materials: Thermoplastic elastomers



+ Protects your privacy from others

+ Camera protector included

+ Reduces glare

- No fitting assistance

- Not as tough as others A brilliant way to keep your S23 Ultra's screen all to yourself, Omnifense's screen protector offers those outside the optimal viewing angle nothing but a dark screen to look at. The reduced glare is also especially useful in bright sunlight. You only get one camera protector, and the 4H hardness doesn't compare favorably to some of the other screen protectors out there.

Do you need a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protector?

If you want to make sure your phone’s screen is completely protectec, the best way is with a screen protector that covers the glass with a protective layer. If you keep your phone in the same pocket as keys, coins, or even just dust and dirt, you’ll be risking damage to the screen. Have your screen protector take the blows instead.

Some will claim having a screen protector inhibits the touchscreen performance and creates air bubbles, but if applied correctly and carefully, there should be no problems.

How to apply a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protector

First of all, make sure your screen protector is compatible with the S23 Ultra and not the Samsung Galaxy S23 or Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. It may seem obvious, since those phones are different sizes, but if you're not careful, you can overlook which screen protector fits which Samsung phone. (If you do have an S23, visit our best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors guide for options that fit Samsung's 6.1-inch model.)

Most of the best screen protectors come with instructions or at least a video detailing how to apply them to the screen. If you don’t have the steady hand of a surgeon, it can be tricky to apply a screen protector evenly without assistance. But many of our best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protector picks feature their own application aides, such as trays, stickers or tabs. Some screen protectors are applied “wet” with a solution usually included in the box.



Once the protector is in place, bubbles need not be an issue. Use a squeegee, credit card, or just fingers to massage away any pockets of air.

How we rank the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors

It can be hard to judge screen protectors, but that’s what makes them worth evaluating, it’s not difficult to get a sub-standard product and we can’t have that. We weigh up the level of protection offered, the ease of application and whether it has any effect on the phone’s functionality. Any extra features like privacy protection are also a positive.