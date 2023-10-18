Best Google Pixel 8 Pro cases in 2023

Buying one of the best Google Pixel 8 Pro cases is a particularly appropriate first step if you’re buying the Google Pixel 8 Pro . After all, as we learned in our Pixel 8 Pro review , you won’t find a smarter phone around. And there’s no smarter move than buying a case to help keep that phone looking its best.

To be clear, there’s plenty worth protecting on the Pixel 8 Pro, from its striking 6.7-inch Super Actura display to that horizontal camera bar, which now comes with a new temperature sensor. Those parts are particularly vulnerable to damage from drops, not to mention scuffs and scrapes from everyday use. But pick up a good case promising plenty of drop protection, and you needn’t worry so much about exposing your Pixel to the elements.

We’ve looked through many options to come up with our picks for the best Google Pixel 8 Pro cases, with an eye toward delivering the best protection possible for your $999 phone. But we’ve also looked for different designs, functionality and features to find a wide variety of cases that appeal to different tastes.

Best Google Pixel 8 Pro cases right now

Top pick 1. Google Pixel 8 Pro Case View at Best Buy Check Amazon Best case overall Colors: Bay, Coral, Mint, Porcelain, Charcoal

Materials: Silicone with microfiber lining

Weight: 1.1 ounces + Colors complement Pixel 8 Pro colors

+ Perfect fit

+ Silicone material is stain-resistant

- Doesn’t have extensive drop protection There’s something to be said for having a phone and a case from the same manufacturer — almost like they’re meant for each other. Google’s own Pixel 8 Pro case comes in a range of colors, some of which match the Pixel 8 Pro’s own color options and others that complement the phone. Don’t expect the highest degree of drop protection, but you will get a case that fits your phone perfectly and offers basic protection for everyday use. Best value 2. Spigen Liquid Air Armor View at Amazon (Black) View at Amazon (Green) View at Amazon Best value Colors: Green, Black, Blue

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.1 ounces + Costs less than $20

+ Slim design

+ Easy to grip

- No-frills design Great protection doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. Spigen says it dropped the Liquid Air Armor case at a height of 4 feet 26 times to prove its durability. Even with that standard level of drop protection, this Pixel 8 Pro case still can be yours for less than $20. Credit a slim design that supports wireless charging for the Liquid Air Armor’s budget friendly pricing; you'll also appreciate the trio of color choices. Top drop protection 3. Tudia DualShield Grip View at Amazon (Black) Best protection Colors: Green Lilly, Pine Green, Blue, Black, Green, Pink

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.8 ounces + Dual-layer drop protection

+ Non-slip textured design

- Wireless charging support costs extra The Tudia DualShield Grip for Pixel 8 Pro is all about protection, with a two-layer layer approach that combines a hard outer shell and a soft inner layer that absorbs blows. The end result is a case that can withstand 4-foot drops. We particularly like the variety of colors, including the eye-catching pink option. A version with a built-in magnet for MagSafe accessories costs extra. Best leather case 4. Bellroy Leather Case View at Amazon (Black) Best leather case Colors: Black, Slate Blue, Terracotta, Simply Taupe

Materials: Eco-tanned leather

Weight: 1 ounce + Very slim profile

+ Wireless charging compatible

+ 3 year warranty

- Relatively pricey Bellroy teamed up with Google to make a leather case that’s a perfect fit for your new phone. The leather wraps all the way around the back and sides of the Pixel 8 Pro for protection while the slightly raised lip keeps the screen from sitting flush against surfaces. A slim design means that wireless charging remains available to your phone, and you've got a choice of four different colors. Best design 5. Burga Tough Case Check Amazon View at Burga Best design options Colors: Hundreds of design options available

Materials: Hard shell plastic interior with silicone interior

Weight: TBA + Expansive options

+ Scratch resistant

+ Supports wireless charging

- Emphasis is on style over protection A plethora of choices is how to best describe Burga’s assortment of Pixel 8 Pro cases. Users can pick from over 200 designs printed on demand, including the Nebula option you see here with purple flames on a bright canvas. The one-piece hard shell design and silicone interior help protect your new phone from all of life’s daily dings, though the focus is clearly on looks. Best clear case 6. Zagg Crystal Palace View at ZAGG + mophie Check Amazon Best clear case Colors: Clear

Materials: Graphene

Weight: 2.8 ounces + 13-foot drop protection

+ Transparent, scratch-resistant surface

+ Built-in antimicrobial agent

- Only one color option There are a lot of transparent phone cases on the market, but Zagg’s Crystal Palace stands out as the best Google Pixel 8 Pro case if you want your phone’s design to shine through. Anti-yellowing properties and antimicrobial agents help keep your phone looking its best. Drop protection of up to 13 feet and rounded edges are a great combination of protection and style. Thinnest case 7. Totallee Thin case View at Amazon (Black) Best thin-profile case Colors: Black, Clear

Materials: Polypropylene

Weight: 2.4 ounces + Ultra thin design

+ Raised “lip” around camera for lens protection

+ Works with wireless charging

- Only two color options The Totallee Thin Pixel 8 Pro case is an ultra thin, lightweight case that won’t add bulk as you carry around your phone. The black or clear color options are neutral enough to fade into the background while also complementing your other accessories. While a bit more expensive than some of the cheaper options out there, the Totallee Thin Pixel 8 Pro case is still a reasonable option for a thin and subtle case that doesn't draw attention away from the phone itself. Versatile case 8. OtterBox Defender Series View at Amazon (Black) View at Amazon Most versatile case Colors: Black, Baby Blue Jeans

Materials: Polycarbonate, rubber

Weight: 4.8 ounces + Features more than 50% recycled plastic

+ Port covers keep out dirt

- Bulky The OtterBox Defender Series is ideal for anyone who wants to keep their Pixel 8 Pro safe from harm, but it tackles other concerns as well. An included holster lets you clip your phone to your bag or belt, and it also doubles as a kickstand for hands-free viewing. OtterBook uses more than 50% recycled materials to build the case, for those with sustainability questions. An inner shell and outer slipcover team up to provide extensive protection. Eye-catching looks 9. Caseology Nano Pop View at Amazon Eye-catching design Colors: Blueberry Navy, Black Sesame, Burgundy Bean

Materials: Silicone

Weight: 1.1 ounces + Eye-catching colors

+ Raised ring around camera protects lens

+ Compatible with wireless charging

- Minimal features Stylish yet subtle, protective yet lightweight, the Caseology Pixel 8 Pro Nano Prop is a good compromise between wrapping your Pixel 8 Pro in Kevlar and letting it live naked in your pocket or bag. With compatibility for wireless charging and screen protectors, the Caseology Pixel 8 Pro Nano Prop is an all-around good choice for anyone looking to keep their new pride and joy safe. And we really like that two-tone color design around the Pixel’s distinctive camera bar.

What to look for in the best Google Pixel 8 Pro cases

Step one in finding the best Google Pixel 8 Pro case is to make sure that the ones you're looking at will fit your device. As good as the best Google Pixel 8 cases may be, they won’t fit your Pro-sized phone given the vastly different screen sizes (6.7 inches for the Pro, 6.2 inches for the standard Pixel). So make sure any case you buy is specifically designed for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Even the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases won’t work for your Pixel 8. Last year’s Pro mode is a hair larger than the Pixel 8 Pro (6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches for the Pixel 7 Pro; 6.4 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches for the Pixel 8 Pro). Stick with Pixel 8 Pro-specific cases to ensure the best fit.

Once you've narrowed your search to the right cases, consider these other factors for your Pixel 8 Pro:

Drop protection: If protection is key to you, you'll want a case that promises at least 4 feet of drop protectio. Our list of the best Pixel 8 Pro cases includes offerings that exceed that minimum, some of which provide drop protection in double digits. That usually means a thicker case, though.

If protection is key to you, you'll want a case that promises at least 4 feet of drop protectio. Our list of the best Pixel 8 Pro cases includes offerings that exceed that minimum, some of which provide drop protection in double digits. That usually means a thicker case, though. Materials: A growing number of case makers are turning to eco-friendly materials —largely recycled plastic — as consumers look for more sustainable accessories. If that includes you, consider options made out recycled materials or alternatives to leather.

A growing number of case makers are turning to eco-friendly materials —largely recycled plastic — as consumers look for more sustainable accessories. If that includes you, consider options made out recycled materials or alternatives to leather. Functionality: Some cases provide protection for your Pixel 8 Pro and little else. Others take a more multipurpose approach, offering slots to store cash and credit cards or a kickstand for propping up your phone when you want to go hands free.

Some cases provide protection for your Pixel 8 Pro and little else. Others take a more multipurpose approach, offering slots to store cash and credit cards or a kickstand for propping up your phone when you want to go hands free. Wireless charging support: Many — but not all — Pixel 8 Pro cases are thin enough to let you charge your phone wirelessly, but double-check that your case will let you do that if wireless charging is a must-have feature for you. Some cases offer MagSafe compatibility so that you can more easily attach other accessories to the phone.

Many — but not all — Pixel 8 Pro cases are thin enough to let you charge your phone wirelessly, but double-check that your case will let you do that if wireless charging is a must-have feature for you. Some cases offer MagSafe compatibility so that you can more easily attach other accessories to the phone. Price: There's a wide-range of prices out there for Pixel 8 Pro cases, with bargain offerings starting around $20. We've seen prices go higher, so try to keep your purchase to $70 or less.

How we pick the best Google Pixel 8 Pro cases

We turn to word-of-mouth and customer reviews to assemble an initial list of Google Pixel 8 Pro cases before conducting our own research into what each case has to offer. In some instances, we’ll bring in cases for additional testing to verify manufacturer claims.

In our evaluations, we consider prices, color options, drop-protection ratings and additional functionality for the different cases. We look to include a variety of cases in our top picks to make sure that you'll have options that fit your own personal taste.