There's nothing more I want in 2025 than these new Star Wars earbuds
Yes, R2D2 bleeps and boops!
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away... Actually, make that right here, right now.
There's some new earbuds themed after some of your favorite Star Wars characters.
Released to celebrate Star Wars Day in Japan, Audio Technica has themed its brand new ATH-CKS50TW2 earbuds around Darth Vader, R2-D2, The Mandolorian and even little Grogu.
I NEED them
I don't think it's hyperbole to say these might be some of the best things I've seen all year. I love Star Wars — I even had Star Wars themed shoes. As an adult. No, they did not have lights in them.
Each design has elements from their character, be that their color, or specific logo. R2-D2 might be the most recognizable there, with its blue and white color scheme covering the earbuds.
The best part They'll play audio alerts from each character. That means R2-D2's signature screams and whistles, or Darth Vaders scratchy breathing aperatus. I want him to ask me where the ambassador is — although that might be a step too far. "Sorry, Mr Vader, Sir, I promise this is a consular ship."
These new Star Wars buds are based around Audio-Technica's mid-range earbuds, that we first saw at CES 2025 earlier this year. That means up to 40 hours of listening time and a cool magnet design that switches the buds off when they're connected together.
These Star Wars versions do cost slightly more — $179 instead of $149 — but I think it's worth it. That Star Wars theming makes them some of the best wireless earbuds ever in my book. You can pick up a pair at the Tokyo Star Wars Day show, or you can preorder them on the AT website starting April 1st.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
