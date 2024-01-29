Amazon has a massive sale on JBL wireless speakers, and my favorite portable is $100 off
This JBL speaker deal is the one I'd go for right now
With some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, JBL has a strong line of speakers designed for all kinds of locations and activities. As audio editor, I get to try out all kinds of models. Few have impressed me more though than JBL's Authentics wireless smart speaker series unveiled at IFA 2023, particularly the Authentics 300 portable.
Right now, the JBL Authentics 300 is just $349 at Amazon. That's more than 20% off the original $449 portable speaker's list price that comes with Wi-Fi smarts and 8-hours battery life between charges.
Similar deals can be found at Best Buy, Crutchfield, and Walmart.
JBL Authentics 300: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
SAVE $100! This 100W portable speaker delivers up to 8-hours of playback via the built-in battery pack and comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It's fitted with a pair of 1-inch tweeters partnered to a 5-inch woofer, and a down-firing 6-inch passive bass radiator. I love the retro style that's based on the company's 1970s Hi-Fi speakers. This is the lowest price I've seen for it so far.
Price check: $349 @ Best Buy | $349 @ Crutchfield | $349 @ Walmart
Although my full review on the JBL Authentics 300 portable speakers hasn't been completed yet, I wanted to tell you about this deal I spotted on it ahead of my review post. I discovered the $100-off discount on Amazon over the weekend while researching my review for Tom's Guide, and it seems that other online retailers including the JBL store are also offering similar discounts. This is the biggest saving on any model in the new three-strong JBL Authentics speaker series so far.
I've been living with the middle model in the JBL Authentics multi-room smart speakers series for several months now, and I've been impressed by its capabilities. It has a pair of 1-inch tweeters partnered to a full-range 5-inch woofer, and a down-firing 6-inch passive bass radiator. It delivers high-quality, room-filling sound and from what I've experienced so far, I'd say that it's one of the most versatile JBL portable speakers I've tried.
Battery life is undeniably short compared to the best portable speakers. Essentially it's a home speaker that's connected to a power outlet for day-to-day listening — but one that can travel should you desire.
I love the speaker's design, which at 10.8 pounds weighs heavier than the Sonos Move 2 portable, but has an integrated carry handle that's wrapped in leather making it easy to carry to wherever music is needed. The cabinet is also trimmed with black leather and the Quadrex speaker grille is inspired by the company's JBL L100 speaker from the 1970s. The Authentics 300 has a luxury feel that's often missing from rival portable designs at the price, and will surely look and sound even better discounted to $349.
Despite the retro looks, the Authentics 300 is equipped with modern Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity smarts. It also integrates with both Alexa and Google voice assistants, allowing users to register both assistants and communicate with either by simply saying “Hey Google,” or “Alexa” to get started.
Look out for my full review coming soon. In the meantime, I recommend snagging this deal before it disappears.
As a former editor of the U.K.'s Hi-Fi Choice magazine, Lee is passionate about all kinds of audio tech and has been providing sound advice to enable consumers to make informed buying decisions since he joined Which? magazine as a product tester in the 1990s. Lee covers all things audio for Tom's Guide, including headphones, wireless speakers and soundbars and loves to connect and share the mindfulness benefits that listening to music in the very best quality can bring.