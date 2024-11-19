Sonos Black Friday deals 2024: Lowest prices now on speakers, soundbars and headphones

There are loads of Black Friday deals already going live — and some of my most anticipated are on Sonos devices. They're smart, they sound good, and thanks to their design language, they fit into any home decor.

At the moment, the biggest saving we've seen is on Sonos previous generation soundbar. You can buy the Sonos Arc for $799 at Amazon, which is a great price for a very nice cinematic TV sound upgrade. There are other discounts besides — so let's dive deep on the best Black Friday Sonos deals.

Best Sonos Black Friday deals

Sonos Arc: was $899 now $799 at Amazon Sonos' previous generation soundbar is still an excellent TV sound upgrade. We loved the soundbar in our Sonos Arc review, especially its slick design. It's also one of the best soundbars around for Spatial Audio, with some of the best Dolby Atmos performance that we've ever experienced. It's smart too, and connects to Alexa and Google assistant so that you can command your smart home. This $100 discount isn't the biggest we've seen on the soundbar, but it's a very solid deal.

Sonos Ace: was $449 now $429 at Walmart The Sonos Ace headphones where Sonos' first foray into personal audio, and they where a sonic triumph. The Tom's Guide Sonos Ace review remarked that they're "utterly engaging and enjoyable to listen to" thanks to excellent sound quality and top-notch noise canceling. They also connect up to your Sonos soundbar so that you don't have to disturb everyone else in the house when you want to watch TV when they're all asleep — and they do it with brilliant built in Spatial Audio. This $20 saving might not seem like much, but it's the biggest discount around at the moment.

Sonos Era 300: was $449 now $429 at Walmart The Sonos Era 300 is my favorite smart speaker, period. It's incredible Spatial Audio performance earned it a 4 and a half star rating in the Sonos Era 300 review, and a place on our list of the best smart speakers. It's super smart as well, thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant integration. Some might find its funky design devisive, but I really like it cinched waist and slab-fronted fashia. This $20 isn't the best discount we've seen on the 300, and we're hoping for further drops when Black Friday arrives.

Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $459 at Amazon Sonos Mid-range soundbar is perfect for smaller rooms that are aching for Spatial Audio. It's retains Sonos' warm sound signature and slick design language, and we liked how it sounded much bigger than its actaul size in the Sonos Beam gen 2 review. It's filled with features like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and if you've got a smaller 48 or 50-inch TV, then its the perfect size. We have seen the Sonos Beam gen 2 for slightly less before, but this is still a very solid saving.

Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $165 at Amazon The smallest speaker in the Sonos lineup, the Roam is no less smart than its bigger siblings. We loved the little portable speaker in our Sonos Roam 2 review, especially its rich sound quality which outperformed its small size. Thanks to its smarts and WiFi connection, it connects to Alexa and Google Assistant for voice assistant support, and then there's the Bluetooth connection for when it goes out and about. We're hoping we see a bigger discount than $14 over Black Friday itself.

Sonos Ray: was $279 now $223 at Amazon Sonos' smallest soundbar is perfect for small TVs that really need some better audio. We where incredibly impressed with the bar in the Sonos Ray review, especially the balanced sound profile. It sounded much bigger than it actually is, instantly improving on the likely terrible speakers in your TV. It connects to the Sonos app so that you can activate its smart features, like Alexa and Google Assistant support. This is a solid price for the soundbar, although we have occasionally seen it lower.

Sonos' gear does tend to get expensive, so watching out for big sales is the way to go. I'll be keeping an eye on the latest price cuts to feed them back to you — so make sure you check back here regularly.

Why should you trust me? Because, frankly, I've been lucky enough to test out Sonos' premium products for the last several years. That's alongside looking out constantly over the last year to see what kind of prices you should be paying on the likes of the Sonos Arc and Move 2.

