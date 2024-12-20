Save $120 on Sony's best noise canceling headphones, just before the holidays

Sony has long sat at the top of the list of the best wireless headphones with its venerable XM series of headphones. The latest in the line, the XM5s, brought with them some massive internal and external upgrades — and a new, higher price.

Since launch we've seen them drop to new lows; but never quite as low as this. Thanks to a massive $120 discount, you can grab the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $278 at Amazon.

Lowest price! Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $278 at Amazon The WH-1000XM5 are the best wireless headphones that Tom's Guide has ever tested. They got 4.5 star rating in our review, where we loved the noise canceling, the sound, and the comfortable fit. Battery life is solid at 30 hours as well, and the carrying case is nice and sturdy. This is a new lowest price for the XM5 thanks to a $120 discount.

No best headphones list is complete without the WH-1000XM5. They set the bar for what a pair of headphones should be at their price point, with one of the most well rounded feature sets around. They sound amazing thanks to Sony's expert tuning, and you can enjoy that sound anywhere you go thanks to the noise canceling.

Noise canceling which continues to be some of the best in the business. Sure, you might get slightly better ANC with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, but then you don't get the battery life or the sound of the Sony's. Apple's AirPods Max might sound slightly better, but the ANC and the battery aren't as good. The Sony's do everything well — not just one thing.

The whole package is very well rounded, all the way down to the carrying case that squishes slightly when not in use so that it'll fit more easily into your bag and take up less space. The color matched cables you get. The excellent Sony Sound Connect app, which has loads of features that change the ANC level or EQ depending on where you are. 3D audio for some spatial listening — if you can think it, the WH-1000XM5 almost certainly can do it.

Apart from make your morning coffee. I don't think they can do that.