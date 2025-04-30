Sony WH-1000XM6 leak just tipped the headphones for imminent arrival — here's what we know

Sony's follow-up to the WH-1000XM5 headphones can't come soon enough for anyone looking to pick up what's sure to be one of the best headphones you can buy.

There's been nothing official from Sony, of course, but a fresh leak seems to confirm the imminent arrival of the over-ear WH-1000XM6 headphones.

According to an update from The Walkman Blog, Sony has been granted Apple's Made for iPhone/iPad certification for a pair of headphones with the model number YY2984. This model number has previously been linked with the WH-1000XM6s and could mean we're getting close to a reveal.

Apple will typically publish MiFi certifications shortly before a device's release and prior rumors have suggested a reveal window of May, even if the actual launch occurs later this year.

Even if we don't get any more word from Sony, we may start to see more leaks appear in the coming weeks as the headphones get closer to primetime.

Rumored specs

(Image credit: FCC/The Walkman Blog)

The team over at The Walkman Blog has already divined a lot of what to expect from the rumored XM6s from an earlier FCC filing relating to the headphones. It's expected they'll boast detachable earcups, a 3.8V battery rating with fast charge ability. While the rating is the same as the WH-1000XM5s, the blog points out that this doesn't mean the capacity will be. For example, the XM5s jumped from the 1,100mAh of the XM4s up to 1,200mAh capacity, so there's still hope for a better battery performance.

Digging into the illustration that accompanies the filing (above), The Walkman Blog suggests we could be looking at the same 30mm drivers behind a slight redesign of those aforementioned detachable earcups — as well as possibly a slightly altered hinge.

Keeping with the rumored specs for a moment, the report says we'll see a Mediatek SoC powering the headphones with Bluetooth 5.3 support and a bump in antenna gain from the current 1.6 dBi up to 2.91 dBi. So far, so good.

It's not an understatement to say the audio team here at Tom's Guide are rubbing our hands in anticipation for the XM6 headphones.

Sony's current WH-1000XM5s are getting a little long in the tooth, but are still one of our top recommendations for anyone looking for a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones that balance price, performance, and battery life.

So you can bet we're already getting our test track playlist in order ready for when Sony finally decides to reveal its next pair.