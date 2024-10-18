Get a massive $90 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in this early Black Friday deal
Great buds for less
It seems like almost every major manufacturer has its own wireless in-ears now. Apple has AirPods, Google has Pixel Buds, and Samsung, as you might expect, has its Galaxy Buds line. The latter are perfect for Galaxy phone users, and now you can save a whole lot on the previous generation flagship Galaxy Buds Pro 2.
There's currently a $90 discount on the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 at Amazon, making them now $109. That's not quite their lowest price, but it's still a solid deal on a great pair of earbuds.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2: was $199 now $109 @ Amazon
They might be the previous generation of Samsung's earbuds, but they're still a great pair of wireless buds. Their noise canceling is very solid, and there are some great features on board like Bixby integration. A little extra battery life would be nice though.
In our Galaxy Buds Pro 2 review, we found a lot to like with Samsung's then-flagship earbuds. Their soundstage was a particular highlight, as they did a good job of making your music sound like it's coming from all around you. ANC is good as well, and while it doesn't quite reach the lofty heights of that which you might find in the competing AirPods Pro 2 or Sony WF-1000XM5, you'll find most of the worst noises blocked by the Samsung buds.
The biggest plus for the Buds Pro 2 now is the price. They're about the same age as the AirPods Pro 2, but they now come in at a price often lower than even the AirPods 4 with ANC. Given their comfortable fit, good sound quality, and sleek looks, it's a bit of an audio bargain.
There are a couple of caveats. Battery life could be better, with the buds only managing to last 5 hours. That's a whole hour less than the AirPods Pro 2. Some of their headline features, like 'Scalable Codec' and Easy Pairing are only available on Galaxy handsets. These few spots on their specs sheet did hold them back from inclusion on the best wireless earbuds list, but they are still the best buds for Galaxy users.
This deal is a great pre-Black Friday price drop, and makes the already well-priced buds even more affordable. Want to know how to save more money on Samsung gear? Make sure you check out our Samsung Promo codes guide to see how much you can save.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.