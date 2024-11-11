Listen up! The best noise canceling headphones you can buy are now $100 off for Black Friday

Sony's WH-1000 series of headphones always manages to wow with great ANC, brilliant sound, and comfortable fits. The WH-1000XM5, the latest version of the flagship headphones, continues the long legacy without breaking stride.

At the moment, you can find the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $298 at Amazon, with a $100 discount. That's a great saving on one of my favorite pairs of headphones and a solid early Black Friday deal.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon US Sony's top-notch noise canceling headphones, the WH-1000XM5, are some of the best wireless headphones that money can buy. They've got excellent sound quality, incredible ANC, and a supremely comfortable fit. 30 hours of battery life is pretty good too, and while we have seen them slightly cheaper before, $100 off is a solid discount.

Sony has been making headphones for nigh on two-thirds of a century at this point, with some incredible legacy cans on best lists everywhere. The WH-1000XM5 are no different, bringing everything the company has to offer in 2024 to a very nice pair of headphones indeed. Class-leading noise canceling? Check. Some of the best sound around? Check. Lightweight for all-day wear? Another check.

Our Sony WH-1000XM5 review ended with a 4 and a half star rating, amongst the very best that a pair of headphones has received. Our reviewer loved the way that they sounded most of all, enjoying the relatively neutral sound signature. There is some emphasis on bass, but it just makes for a more relaxing, welcoming listen. The tester also commented on the exemplary noise canceling experience — and while it's not quite as dominating as the QuietComfort Ultra headphones from Bose, it is incredibly close.

The WH-1000XM5 are the perfect jack of all trades. There might be better sounding headphones out there, but they make sacrifices in ANC. There are headphones that block slightly more noise, but they don't have the battery life of the Sony's. If you want a pair of headphones that are very good at doing everything, then the WH-1000XM5 should be right at the top of your shortlist.