Hurry! The biggest and best Bose SoundLink Bluetooth speaker is still at its lowest price ever

Bose's line of Bluetooth speakers are some of my favorites, featuring a great modern design aesthetic that ties the whole thing together. The SoundLink Max is the largest in the line, and its the speaker I'd reccomend for bigger spaces thanks to its larger size.

The price usually holds potential buyers back though, thanks to it's lofty price tag. At the moment you can grab the Bose SoundLink Max for $299 at Amazon, however, for the speakers lowest price ever after a $100 discount.

Lowest price Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Bose's largest and richest sounding Bluetooth speaker is a great outdoor option. Its metal build makes it feel sturdy and hefty, and the carry strap across the top makes it easier to take with you wherever you go. It got a 4.5 star review from us, and its all because of the excellent, rich sound quality. This $100 discount brings the speaker down to its lowest price ever.

I've actually got two Bose SounLink Max's so that I can connect the two together for stereo mode. If you do the same you get a great, spacious audio experience with true stereo separation.

They sound great solo as well, of course. Bose is known for a bass-forward sound signature, and the SoundLink Max is no different. The bass is big, powerful, and it goes lower than a range of the competition. It doesn't miss detail in the top end though, and there's some lovely wide mid-range response to keep the guitars sounding crisp.

Battery life is good too, with 20 hours on tap. Charging does take a long time over USB-C though — 4 hours to fully top off the battery, which is longer than the competition.

I think the speaker looks great too, thanks to its metal frame and silicon wrapping. You can get it in blue or black, and its rated IP67 for water and dust proofing. It's rugged too — mine took a tumble from a high shelf, and you wouldn't know it ever fell at all.

This deal is a great one for the holidays for a very nice Christmas gift. Perfect for music lovers who want a speaker that'll sound great wherever they go — espeically with this massive $100 discount.