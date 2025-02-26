Huge JBL leak just revealed the Flip 7 speaker ahead of launch — here's everything we know

The JBL Flip 6 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers. It's compact, sounds great, and packs some great features into its diminutive shell. It's even waterproof, so you don't have to worry about dropping it into the pool when you have a rowdy party. But it's getting a little long in the tooth now — so the JBL Flip 7 leak couldn't come at a better time.

Thanks to an apparent launch in China, we've just got a clear picture of what the speaker is going to do, how it's going to work and how much it's going to cost. There looks to be AI-enhanced sound, and even a physical audio input.

Everything we know

As the sequel to one of the best Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Flip 7 has some sizeable shoes to fill. Thanks to a leak from Gizmochina, however, we know what things are going to look like. There's going to be IP68 water and dust proofing to start with, making sure that it's still the go-anywhere speaker we've loved so much in the past.

Some of the other updates feel iterative, however. Bluetooth 5.4 should be a given in 2025, and Auracast and it's multi-speaker setup has been on JBL speakers for some time. USB-C audio for hi-res playback sounds good, but given the size of the speaker, I'm not sure you're going to hear much difference from the Bluetooth connection.

The 14 hours of battery is pretty much identical to the previous model, so it might have been nice to see more juice this time around. There is, however, a "playtime boost" mode which apparently adds another two hours of battery — although it does kill off your EQ settings and adjust the bass to do it.

According to the article, you can already pre-order the speaker in China, where you can choose between a more expensive gift box version or the speaker on its own. Price-wise we're looking at around $158 in China — so I'd say $149 when it hits U.S. shores. That would fit with the previous model.

Now, take all of this with a pinch of salt. I've been unable to find a Chinese pre-order anywhere, even though the date has passed. It does seem to resonate with what we expect from the new speaker though — and we'll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear more.

