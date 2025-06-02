Anker’s new Bluetooth speaker takes rugged design to a new level — and it's perfect for your next pool party

Anker's diving into the summer spirit with a new Bluetooth speaker that takes rugged design to a whole new level.

The Soundcore Boom 3i is a saltwater-resistant speaker that can play music even while floating in water, giving those poolside kickbacks the vibe they deserve.

It also takes inspiration from the Apple Watch with a self-cleaning feature called Buzz Clean that dries itself of sand and water. A 16-hour charge also gives it just enough juice to keep the pool party going all day long.

The Soundcore Boom 3i is only available in Canada as of right now on the Soundcore online store at CA$189, but is bound for alternative regions in the near future.

Anker Soundcore Boom 3i: was CA$189 now CA$149 at soundcore.com Anker's Soundcore Boom 3i is saltwater-resistant with a self-cleaning feature that gets rid of residual salt and sand. It's ideal for trips to the beach or any shore, thanks to upward facing speaker grilles so that you can still hear your tunes even if the speaker's floating on the water. Currently available in Canada but rolling out to other regions, the Soundcore Boom 3i costs CAD$189, but you can save $40 by applying promo code 'WS24G07PV6S1' at checkout.

A Bluetooth speaker built to take on summer vibes

(Image credit: Anker)

Some of the best Bluetooth speakers have incredible IPX-ratings to give them an edge against the elements, but few measure to the same limits on offer with the Soundcore Boom 3i. It's built to outlast the toughest situations.

Saltwater resistance means it can take on beach days without a hitch. Soundcore has gifted it an IP68 rating, meaning it's suitably protected against practically everything from water to dust — and even tumbles, as Anker claims it can outlast a 1-meter drop.

What's neat about the Boom 3i is that it can adequately play music even when steeped in water. It does this by using a special weight and speaker grilles that are pointed upward so sound isn't drowned out in water or even in waves.

There's also a handy alarm system built into the device that blasts at 96dB so everyone knows when there's an emergency. That's a stellar addition if you're more accustomed to the beach and get sucked into the currents far from shore.

Always fresh thanks to Buzz Clean

(Image credit: Anker)

The Soundcore 3i can also remain good as new even after a long day in the pool or beachside with its handy Buzz Clean feature. It rips through water and dry sand with powerful vibration using its drivers, similar to how the Apple Watch ejects the elements.

On top of its rugged design, the Soudcore Boom 3i does serious work with its audio performance. It comes kitted with a 50W power output on a 16-hour charge, which is quite handy for those all-day barbeques.

As of right now, the Boom 3i is only available in Canada but is set to debut sometime in the US later this year. If you live in that region, it comes out to CA$189, which translates to around $140 in the US and £100 in the EU.

That's a stellar deal if the Boom 3i ends up coming out at those prices. That would make it cheaper than the Sony ULT 3 and even the Bose SoundLink Flex, all with some improved specs to boot.