Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: They look the same so what are the differences?

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 $299.95 at Amazon $299.99 at Best Buy $300 at Sweetwater Sound Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 4 wireless earbuds look identical to their predecessor. Internally, they offer a significant boost with stronger connectivity and wider audio support than the TW3, making them one of the best wireless earbuds around at the moment. For Balanced audiophile sound

Class-leading aptX Lossless audio support

Strong sound personalization features

Effective ANC performance Against Bulky design compared to price rivals

Auracast and LE Audio support isn't available immediately Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 $180.87 at Amazon $199.95 at Walmart $199.95 at Crutchfield Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 introduced a welcome smaller design than their predecessor with high comfort levels and the company's signature sound. They were great value at the original MSRP, but they're even better value with significant discounts at several online retailers right now. For Balanced, informative and convincing sound

Good noise-cancelation

Compact design

Great control options Against Some will hanker after greater bass presence

No multi-point connectivity

Sennheiser is often mentioned when discussing the best wireless earbuds. Their most recent flagships — the Momentum True Wireless 3 and the all-new Momentum True Wireless 4 — rival category favorites like the AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Ultra, and Sony WF-1000XM5. Some might even argue that Sennheiser’s models beat their counterparts in design and sound quality.

As competitive as these entries are, they’re not too different from each other. Both carry upscaled features such as adaptive active noise cancelation, multiple personalized sound settings, premium audio codecs, and wireless charging. However, the latest version introduces 12 improvements, including enhanced tuning, stronger ANC, and the latest Bluetooth technology.

Do these upgrades make the Momentum True Wireless 4 greatly superior to the Momentum True Wireless 3? In terms of performance, yes. Value wise, not so much. Check out our comparison to find out which is the better investment.

(Image credit: Future)

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Price $299 / £259 / AU$499 $249 / £219 / AU$399 Colors Black copper; metallic silver; graphite Black; white; graphite Size Not specified Not specified Weight 0.21 ounces (per bud); 2.33 ounces (charging case) 0.21 ounces (per bud); 2.33 ounces (charging case) Battery life (rated) 7.5 hours (ANC off); 30 hours (charging case with ANC off) 7 hours (ANC off); 24 hours (charging case with ANC off) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 with SBC, AAC, aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive Audio, Bluetooth LE Audio, LC3 Bluetooth 5.2 with SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive Durability IPX54 IPX4

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Price & availability

You’re looking at a $50 (£40 / AU$100) MSRP difference between these models. The older Momentum True Wireless 3 have undergone a $50 price drop from their original MSRP ($249 / £219 / AU$399). They are available for $199 via the Sennheiser website, and can be found as low as $170 at Amazon if you go for the white option.

Meanwhile, the Momentum True Wireless 4 are listed at $299 / £259 / AU$499 and we're unlikely to see a price drop anytime soon.

These are two of the best noise-canceling earbuds you can consider purchasing, but the Momentum True Wireless 3 are undoubtedly an enticing option at their sale price.

Winner: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Design

(Image credit: Future)

Sennheiser pulled a copy and paste job with their latest buds, which don the same exact appearance as the Momentum True Wireless 3. Details consist of an aluminum touch panel, bulky rectangular shape, debossed insignia, plastic cavity, and rubberized wing for optimized fit. The charging cases were also left the same, wrapped in a nice woven fabric that features Sennheiser branding on the top and a USB-C port in the front-middle area of the design. No complaints here, since each model is beautifully crafted and comfy.

Winner: Tie

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Controls

(Image credit: Future)

Both pairs of buds come with capacitive touch controls and voice assistance that work exceptionally well. Single/multi-tap and long-hold gestures are accurately registered. Sennheiser’s mic arrays demonstrate terrific speech recognition to execute voice commands as quickly as the Google Assistant and Siri register them.

Winner: Tie

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Sound quality

(Image credit: Future)

The Momentum True Wireless 3 crushed several luxury models in the audio department when they hit store shelves two years ago, and they still hold up well. A combination of 7mm drivers, intuitive sound features, and aptX Adaptive result in high-quality sound across all media formats. Sennheiser’s sound profile is crisp, well-balanced, and full of depth. Intelligible settings like Sound Check tailor audio to your hearing via a listening test. Sennheiser’s Smart Control app also has a 5-band EQ to manually adjust frequencies or select from a handful of well-engineered presets that complement their categories.

The Momentum True Wireless 4 offer all the previously mentioned hallmarks, and plenty more. A new acoustical system and a redesigned sound signature were developed for increased clarity and improved frequency range. Music sounds livelier and vocals have more expression. Bluetooth 5.4 with aptX Adaptive and Lossless codec support made listening to the best music streaming services even better by pulling more details from recordings. Sennheiser futureproofed these buds with LE Audio and Auracast support, which will become available in a future update.

Neither model has spatial audio support.

Winner: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Active noise canceling performance

(Image credit: Future)

According to Sennheiser, the Momentum True Wireless 4 have “improved ANC performance,” though it’s hard to tell the difference between this newer version and what was present on the Momentum True Wireless 3. That is a testament to the brand’s superb and underrated noise reduction. Neither option can block out incidental sounds at the level of the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, but they’re equally capable of eliminating a large amount for peaceful listening. Up to 90% of noise is removed; low and mid frequencies make up the majority. Very few high frequencies are audible, and none are distracting enough to pull you away from what’s playing on your phone. Their adjustable transparency modes are just as effective for increasing situational awareness.

However, the latest entry has a stronger Anti-Wind mode that reduces harsh whooshing effects.

Winner: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Call quality

(Image credit: Future)

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 is an adequate calling headset that produces loud and clear conversations in low-traffic settings. A few changes were implemented on the Momentum True Wireless 4 such as AI-enhanced voice pickup and redesigned eartips that form a tighter seal for fuller audio consumption. Noise cancelation dips during calls on both sets of buds, letting in background noise that becomes distracting.

Winner: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Connectivity

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Momentum True Wireless 4 run on newer wireless technologies: aptX Adaptive/Lossless and Bluetooth 5.4. What you get is a stable and low latency streaming experience across all devices. Multipoint technology lets you pair the buds to two devices simultaneously. Range is lengthy at up to 50 feet before stuttering occurs.

Despite the Momentum True Wireless 3 operating on the slightly older Bluetooth 5.2, they operate smoothly on iOS/macOS and Android and offer aptX Adaptive support. Range extends up to 45 feet.

Winner: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Battery life

Only 30 minutes of use separates these two models. The Momentum True Wireless 3 generate 7 hours per charge and the Momentum True Wireless 4 hold up to 7.5 hours. High volume and noise cancelation decrease battery life by 1 to 2 hours on both sets of buds. The new wireless charging case holds 2 more hours of playtime, totaling 30 hours when fully charged, while the previous wireless charging case maxes out at 28 hours. Quick charging is also more powerful on the Momentum True Wireless 4: an 8-minute charge gains you 1 hour of use versus a 10-minute charge netting the same playtime.

Winner: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 vs. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Verdict

(Image credit: Future)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Price and value (5) 4 5 Design (15) 11 11 Controls (10) 9 9 Sound quality (25) 24 23 Active noise cancelation (20) 16 15 Call quality (10) 8 7 Connectivity (5) 5 4 Battery life (10) 7 6 Total score (100) 84 80

It’s hard not to favor the Momentum True Wireless 4 over their elder sibling when factoring in updated specs and sound quality, making them a strong contender for one of the best wireless earbuds. If you don't believe me, check out how they performed against the best wireless earbuds on the market in our Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 face-off.

All audio content is satisfying to hear, plus additions like aptX Lossless deliver close to CD-quality sound over Bluetooth. ANC remains solid and the multiple personalization settings let you customize performance in many ways. The uptick in battery life isn’t much, but still appreciated, and the call quality could use some refining.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 put up a noble fight against their more agile and versatile brother, though they hit the mat after a few rounds. There’s still some fantastic sound and noise cancelation to be enjoyed. It must also be mentioned that the series’ revamped design was first introduced here, which should earn the Momentum True Wireless 3 a little more praise. Had their feature set and playtimes been lengthier, we may have had a closer battle.