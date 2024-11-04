Samsung Galaxy Buds FE just hit lowest ever before Black Friday — save 40% right now

From the super expensive to the high-tech, there are a myriad of options when it comes to ANC earbuds. Sometimes, though, you just want a solid set of earbuds that work. The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE earbuds fit that bill to a tee, and unlike similar options from Sony or Apple, they won't break your wallet.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE earbuds for $59 at Amazon. They're one of the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Samsung's wallet-friendly noise-cancelling earbuds are solid pair for under $100 with a tiny case and great noise canceling. They won't blow you away like more expensive the Samsung Buds Pro, but at half the price already, a $40 discount makes them a worth a look.

When it comes to earbuds, generally, more expensive means better, but Samsung managed produce a solid set of earbuds in the Galaxy Buds FE that come in at less than $100. They aren't the best wireless earbuds out there, but they're a great value at this price.

They pack ANC and sound amplification with winged eartips for support when wearing them. It makes for a helpful earbuds when working out or doing other physical activities.

The case is super tiny and the buds lack wireless charging but at sub-$100 pricing, you may not miss those features.

In our review we said, "You might be happy with your existing pair of true wireless earbuds, but if you’re looking to replace them without spending a fortune, I think the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are worth a look. Frankly, it undercuts the AirPods Pro 2 in price, while also trumping the 3rd Gen AirPods with its included noise cancellation."

