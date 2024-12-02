Turn it up! My favorite Bose Bluetooth speaker is 42% off for Cyber Monday
Bring the noise for just $69
I’ve had many Bluetooth speakers over the years. While some died of natural causes (exhausted batteries), others met their demise in more harrowing ways, including an icey submersion in the salty waters of Puget Sound. Ever since that fateful day, I’ve only purchased rugged Bluetooth speakers, and of the models I’ve tested, one has risen to the top as my favorite: the Bose SoundLink Micro.
Small in size but big in sound, the SoundLink Micro is ordinarily $119 but not today. As the clock ticks down on Cyber Monday deals, this total peach is 42% off, dropping the price to just $69 in two aesthetically pleasing color options. Walmart has the speaker in blue and Bose has it in Bright Orange, my favorite of the two.
The Bose SoundLink Micro is a ruggedized, palm-sized speaker with seriously impressive sound quality, a six-hour battery and a handy built-in attachment strap. Choose from two snazzy color options.
IP67-rated for water and dust resistance, the SoundLink Mini is also designed to work in cold temperatures, a claim I can attest to. A protective rubber outer coating adds to its ruggedness. The speaker recharges via USB-C and offers roughly six hours of music bumpin' before needing a top-off.
A built-in rubber strap on the back lets you secure the SoundLink Mini to all sorts of things, including bike handlebars, beach chairs and shower curtain rods. I know this from personal experience. I’ve also dropped mine quite a few times with no damage to report.
And, yes, it’s had encounters with water, including falling into a running shower on more than one occasion (when I didn’t use the built-in strap to secure it like a ding-dong). While a quick shower isn't the same as a saltwater bath, my SoundLink Micro still works just as good as the day I brought it home.
Perhaps most importantly, the sound quality is seriously impressive, particularly given the speaker’s diminutive footprint. The bass is especially nice and punchy. And if you’ve got other Bose speakers, this little guy can pair up with them for even more sound. Now that's rock and roll, baby.
Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Apple Watches to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In 2024 so far, Dan’s tested dozens of wearables, including the latest devices from Apple, Google, Garmin, Fitbit and Samsung.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and more, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the GPS and heart rate accuracy of the latest Fitbit, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.