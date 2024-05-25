I test audio for a living — 5 best Bluetooth speakers I'd buy in the Memorial Day sales

The holiday weekend is here, and if you're looking for great deals on portable speakers for outdoors then I found 5 great-sounding models in the Memorial Day sales to shop. All are versatile options for delivering great sound outside and come with strong waterproof protection.

Right now, Amazon and Best Buy have some great discounts on JBL, Sony, and Ultimate Ears speakers, and two of the best deals I've seen are on Sony's all-new ULT Power Sound series.

Despite only being unveiled in April, the entry-level Sony ULT Field 1 speaker is $99 at Amazon, while the mid-tier Sony ULT Field 7 speaker is on sale for $399 at Amazon. That's up to $100 off, but you'll need to act quickly as both are limited-time deals.

Check out more amazing discounts below on popular models that deliver great performance for less.

Best Bluetooth speaker deals

Sony ULT Field 1 was $129 now $98 @ Amazon

Sony's power sound series only launched in April, but it's already being discounted. The ULT Field 1 is the smallest speaker in the series and sounded impressive during our hands-on test, with a bigger bass than we expected for its size. It claims up to 12 hours of battery life, is light enough to through into a day sack, and comes in black, off-white, forest gray, and orange color options. It has an IP67 rating, making it capable of withstanding water, dust, shock (from falling), and even rust. Users can pair two ULT Field 1 speakers in stereo or can connect and sync with up to 100 speakers for large music installations. This is the lowest price I've seen on this model so far. Price check: $99 at Best Buy

JBL Flip 6: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The JBL Flip 6 balances compact size with impressive audio quality, and it's also fully waterproof and dust-resistant. It packs 12 hours of battery on a full charge. Its pleasantly rich bass is one of its biggest advantages, and its Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity shouldn't be overlooked either. Overall, it's an impressive portable speaker with strong durability for life on the road and one of the most popular portable speakers on the market. It's important to note that we have seen the Flip 6 drop as low as $89 in previous sales.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

JBL Xtreme 3: was $379 now $229 @ Amazon

Looking for a top-tier Bluetooth speaker? Then meet the JBL Xtreme 3. Silly name aside, this is a powerful audio device delivering consistently strong sound and 15 hours of playback time. It's also waterproof and dustproof, and comes with an included carrying strap. It's also got a built-in bottle opener, which is rather novel, but handy for parties.

Price check: $229 @ Best Buy

Ultimate Ears EpicBoom: was $349 now $296 @ Amazon

This portable has some useful rugged touches to protect the speaker from routine knocks and scuffs while on the road. Its IP67 rating means that it's protected from dirt and moisture, and a rubberized cap secures the USB-C charging port at the back to protect it from water ingress. Sound quality was impressive during my review, and the battery life claims to deliver 17 hours of playback. This is the lowest price I've found for this speaker so far.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy