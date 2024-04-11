Forget Beats, Sony's new ULT-series blew me away with powerful bass

Sony has been going hard on bass for some time, and its Ult-series announced today (April 11) is designed to take low-end sound to the next level. The new lineup introduces four models including the Ult Wear headphones ($199 / £179), two portable speakers with the Ult Field 1 ($129 / £119) and Ult Field 7 ($499 / £399), while the largest and loudest Bluetooth speaker system in the series is the Ult Tower 10 ($1,199 / £999).

All of the models in the Ult series are designed to deliver emphasized bass levels via a Ult button that can switch the sound signature through two levels of emphasized bass. Although the series Ult name and capabilities clearly point to terms like 'ultimate' or 'ultra' being associated with its heavy bass output, Sony U.K. told me that the series name doesn't stand for anything at all. Either way, it's a refreshing departure from Sony's traditional numeric naming convention.

Bass levels are even more powerful than I expected and literally shakes your ears.

I got to listen to all four models at the U.K. launch event held in London earlier this week, and bass levels across all products in the series are even more powerful than I expected with an enhanced sub-bass sound that literally shakes your ears.

All Sony Ult models are expected to start rolling out in April and are already listed on Sony's website.

Sony Ult Wear headphones

(Image credit: Future)

Sony's Ult Wear wireless headphones are said to have custom 40mm drivers and use the same V1 chip as found on the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5. The tech giant says the headphones are Bluetooth 5.3 equipped with AAC and SBC support, but there's no mention of Sony's LDAC for higher-quality streams when connected to compatible playback devices. It's expected that the Wear will support LC3 after a software update but not aptX or aptX HD.

The new wireless headphones are said to use beam forming mics for strong voice calls. There are dual noise-canceling microphones with plastic wind filter mesh.

In terms of battery life, Sony tells us that the Wear will offer 30 hours with ANC turned on and up to 50 hours with ANC turned off, which is stronger than the WH-1000XM5.

Prices are $199 / £179 and color options run to black, off white, and forest gray.

Sony Ult Field 1 and 7 portable speakers

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony Ult Field 1 and Field 7 portable Bluetooth speakers go on sale in the summer.

Both speakers are built on a portable yet rugged design. They have an IP67 rating for durability, meaning they're protected from water, dust, shock (from falling), and even rust. Sony mentioned that they're the perfect partner for the poolside, a trip to the beach, or festival.

Both can be placed either vertically or horizontally, whichever fits your situation. You can stand it up on a piece of furniture like a tower, or hang it by the carry strap, or just place it on the table — all of which lends it incredible versatility.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Ult Field 1 claims up to 12 hours of battery life, while the Ult Field 7 claims 30-hour battery life and can act as a power bank for USB-C connected devices. Quick charging gets you 3 hours of playing time from a 10-minute charge.

Users can connect and synced with up to 100 speakers making it suitable for large music installations. Both models have mood-enhancing ambient lights, too.

Prices for the Ult Field 1 are expected to be around $129 / £119, while the Ult Field 7 will retail at $499 / £399. Both models are available in black, off white, forest gray, and orange color options.

Sony Ult Tower 10 speaker

(Image credit: Sony)

The Ult Tower 10 is the largest and loudest Bluetooth speaker system in the series. It looks similar to the SRS-XV900 perfect for large gatherings and offers more than 24-hours of playback time from the rechargeable battery.

Karaoke fans can make the most of singalongs with a jack socket provided for a microphone and another for a guitar, and Sony says the ULT Tower 10's omnidirectional speaker arrangement can even boost your TV sound.

Thankfully, (given its size) it comes with a handle and has two castors at the back of the base to allow it to be tipped and rolled into position just like a wheelie trash cart (wheelie bin for U.K. readers), enabling the speaker to be easily maneuvered into position wherever you want to deliver a big sound.

The Ult Tower 10 will cost $1,199 / £999 and will be on sale by the end of April.



Look out for our full reviews coming soon.