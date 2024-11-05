Bose SoundLink Max rarely goes on sale — and this killer Bluetooth speaker is $100 off now in early Black Friday deal

Bose launched the SoundLink Max as an upgrade to its popular SoundLink Flex and a consideration for one of the best Bluetooth speakers. In more than just physical dimensions, the SoundLink Max is a bigger version of the Flex and provides a powerful audio experience.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Bose SoundLink Max for $299 at Amazon — $100 off its regular price. The standard price is high, but at $299, it's almost a steal for how much quality Bose put into this sturdy Bluetooth speaker.

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Max is one of the newer speakers in Bose's lineup and is a great addition. The portable speaker is sturdy and features 20 hours of battery life. And that's before you get to the satisfying soundstage.

We really liked the Bose SoundLink Max when we reviewed the portable speaker, so much so that we gave the speaker our Editor's Choice award.

In our review, we found that moving the speaker around by the carry handle felt entirely practical. Although it's not exactly light enough to throw into a day sack like the new Sony ULT Field 1 or Sonos Roam 2, the Bose's more compact size makes it a more practical option for the backyard or longer travels away from home. We called it a "great addition to the Bose portable speaker family."

The excellent Bose audio quality, combined with the 20 hours of battery life, make this a speaker that we can confidently recommend to anyone looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker.

Still not convinced the Max is for you? Check our recommendations for more Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals.