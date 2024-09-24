Alienware takes on SteelSeries with new Pro Wireless Headset that uses hybrid ANC

In a world dominated by the best gaming headsets it’s hard to bring to market something that warrants a double take, but Alienware might have done just that. The company's new wireless pro gaming headphones are here to flip the script with 75 hours of battery life on a design that features hybrid ANC and two-mic AI noise cancelling.

Built for esports pros, with Alienware teaming up alongside Team Liquid for its marketing push, the Pro Headset isn't messing around and delivers pro-grade support for both Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz channels. It’s built with 50mm graphene coated drivers to bring down the weight, making it more comfortable to wear for prolonged use, and a detachable mic makes it easy for travel.

Alienware also claims it leverages hi-res audio certification from its drivers and USB input and comes equipped with pro-tuned sound across the highs, mids, and lows for superior audio quality. While we don't yet know if it's among the best wireless gaming headsets, be sure to stick to Tom's Guide for a full review later this month.

The Alienware Pro headset is set to launch in October 2024 starting at $229.

A headset for pros and casuals alike

(Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware might best be known for its wireless mice and pre-built PCs, but it's moseying into new territory with its Pro Wireless headset. It takes aim at the likes of SteelSeries and Razer, which have dominated in the gaming headset scene, pushing the bounds with a 75 hour rating over Bluetooth and 35 hours via 2.4Ghz with ANC on.

While respectable, the longest-lasting headset still remains the HyperX Cloud Alpha, which comes in at 300 hours of battery life and costs all but a mere $99. What the Cloud Alpha doesn't have, however, is hybrid ANC, a feature that allows wearers to customize and fine tune the amount of active noise cancellation they want.

And that's not the only form of onboard ANC available as the Alienware Pro Wireless headset also has microphone noise cancellation as well, ensuring your comrades hear every word even in loud environments or in the midst of in-game action. Its two-mic system also helps to further alleviate background noise for the best comms even in the midst of a tournament.

But what about build quality? Alienware stuck to their guns, aiming to bring the same level of innovation as comfort to its newest headset, bred from memory-foam leatherette earcups and a headband that's optimized to sit comfortably while for long gaming sessions while still being just as stable.

It also looks sharp, too, taking inspiration similar to the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, which remains our best-rated gaming headphones yet. But Alienware could soon dethrone it with three modes including Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.4Ghz connectivity, as well as USB-C, which means it works with everything from the best gaming PCs to the PS5 — and even smartphones, like the new Apple iPhone 16.

The Alienware Pro Headset is set to hit North American stores this October, making it ripe for the gaming season and a perfect pairing for that new PS5 Pro preorder. It starts at $229, which is quiet good against major competitors like the $349 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro.